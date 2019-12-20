YONKERS, NY — December 20, 2019 – I have been privileged to serve the constituents of my district and this city for the last 8 years. It has been one of the most rewarding positions I have ever held, sometime challenging but the outcomes have been positive. I am very proud of what has been accomplished in the last 8 years and to be a part of it. I would have never imagined that I would have made so many friends in the city and in the political world. This has been one of the best and unexpected benefits of serving as a Council member.

I would like to thank all that I have interacted with in city government and the wider community who have helped me in any way to accomplish making Yonkers a better city to live work and play. I thank them all for their support and input through these years. Also I want to thank my husband Robert for his counsel and support; you cannot do this work without a supportive spouse.

To my fellow Council members: it has been a pleasure working with all of you. We have been fortunate to be able to work together to do what is in the best interest of the City.

To the staff in the Council offices: we could not do all this work without them. They are the first line of communication and often have to handle a host of issues before it even gets to one us Council members. So, thank you, Geraldine, Khush, Leslye and Deanna, Connie, Hope, Dan, & Steve. It’s been hard work, but it’s also been a lot of fun.

To the Clerks, Vinny, Mike and Nerissa, and to their staff: Thanks for always providing us with the information we requested and keeping us on track with the many processes. Always providing us with the documents we need and doing any research that is requested of them. And always, always cooperative.

To the Council legal teams, Corp. Counsel for clarifying many issues that need clarification. To the council legal team Christian, James, Jeff, and Mark for sharing their knowledge on municipal law and always being available to answer questions and give us guidance.

I consider all of my colleagues as my friends and I have always respected their different views. What is most important is that we can come to a compromise or respectfully agree to disagree but ultimately do what we think is best for the constituents and the City of Yonkers. I wish that other municipalities and other levels of government would work as collegiately as we do here, for the most part.

Last but not least by any means, to the Mayor who has always had an open door to discuss issues we faced and has been a great partner in moving this city forward. And to his executive staff Denise, Steve and Jim who are always approachable, as well as the support staff members always willing to help when called upon.

To all the Commissioners and their staff who make themselves available to us.

To the TV crew for always making us looks good.

In general we have a great team city-wide.

As many of you know I am older than you think and was planning on retiring, but the Mayor has asked me to come on board as part of the mayoral administration in the role of Community and Government Affairs Director, which means I will have constituent services responsibilities as well as act as the City Council Liaison, and when needed I will handle intergovernmental affairs. Within my new role, I hope I will be able to continue to contribute to the welfare of our great City of Yonkers.

I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas, a very Happy Hanukkah, a very Happy Kwanzaa, and a very, very Happy New Year!

Thank you!

Best Wishes,

/s/ Majority Leader Michael Sabatino