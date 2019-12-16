WHITE PLAINS, NY — December 16, 2019 — Despite the assertions made by the Defense Counsel representing former Mount Vernon Corporation Counsel Lawrence Porcari was found guilty on every one of the seven counts charged against him. He faces ail time from a minimum of 8-15 years in prison,
Porcari asserted on December 5, 2019, the opening day of the trial, that the $365,000 absconded by him from the Mount Vernon Board of Water Supply was justified. Assistant Attorney General Brian Weinberg informed Westchester County Judge David Zuckerman’s court that while not profiting personally from the scheme, Porcari abused his power “to benefit his boss … This wasn’t business as usual, this was theft” … “You don’t have to pocket the funds to commit a larceny.”
The jury had been deadlock as of Friday, December 13th. The deadlock evaporated upon agreement by the jury on every count today, Monday, December 16th. Terms of the sentence will be decided at a future date.
Conservative Party henchman Lawrence Porcari you got what you deserved! You we’re always a corrupt scumbag! March 4th is sentencing, and the Yonkers workers you screwed will be present. Hope we can speak at your sentencing. May judge Zuckerman give you the maximum 25 years. Worry not, we will send you Vaseline.
Vinny Spano Watch out !!!
Independence party !!!
Let’s see who he RATs on……