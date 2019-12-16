WHITE PLAINS, NY — December 16, 2019 — Despite the assertions made by the Defense Counsel representing former Mount Vernon Corporation Counsel Lawrence Porcari was found guilty on every one of the seven counts charged against him. He faces ail time from a minimum of 8-15 years in prison,

Porcari asserted on December 5, 2019, the opening day of the trial, that the $365,000 absconded by him from the Mount Vernon Board of Water Supply was justified. Assistant Attorney General Brian Weinberg informed Westchester County Judge David Zuckerman’s court that while not profiting personally from the scheme, Porcari abused his power “to benefit his boss … This wasn’t business as usual, this was theft” … “You don’t have to pocket the funds to commit a larceny.”

The jury had been deadlock as of Friday, December 13th. The deadlock evaporated upon agreement by the jury on every count today, Monday, December 16th. Terms of the sentence will be decided at a future date.