Chabad of Yonkers’ Schedule for Chanukah

YONKERS, NY — December 21, 2019 — Chabad of Yonkers’ Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz has an outreach effort that engages the City of Yonkers during the eight days of celebrating Chanukah, known as the Miracle of Lights, throughout the City of Yonkers, the fourth largest city in New York State
Schedule for Chanukah:
Sunday, December 22nd
Chanukah City @ Ridge Hill 1 – 4pm
Grand Menorah Lighting & Gelt (money) Drop 4pm
Kick-off the holiday with one of Westchester’s biggest holiday traditions as Ridge Hill is transformed into a magical Chanukah City, complete with rides, music and entertainment, and refreshments.
Featuring the first ever Chanukah virtual reality experience, Ice skating, Touch a truck, Inventor Mentor, Chanukah robotics, 3D printing, and Lego Stopmotion, Gelt (money) Drop and so much more! All are welcome.
Full list of activities and information at www.Chanukahcity.com
Sunday, December 22, 2019
1PM – 4PM Activities
4PM – Menorah Lighting & Gelt Drop
Welcome Center @ 1150 Market Street, Ridge Hill, Yonkers
Sponsored by Chabad and Ridge Hill
Monday December 23rd, 6pm
Menorah Lighting @ Cross County Shopping Center
Menorah lighting with Live Music with the Whats’Up Band and HOT Latkes, chocolate gelt and Donuts.
Thursday December 26th, 6pm
Car menorah parade, Meeting up at Yonkers City Hall and cars with menorah’s mounted on top will drive around Yonkers with a police escort, Spreading the light and joy of Chanukah to all!
Sunday, December 29th, 2-4pm
Grand Chanukah Party @ Chabad of Yonkers
HOT Chinese Buffet, Latkes, Donuts, Chocolate gelt, Music, Arts n crafts, Fun for the whole family.
Suggested donations: $15 per person, $36 for family
600 N. Broadway, followed by
Untermyer Park Menorah lighting @ 4:15pm
945 N. Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701, by the Temple Area.
Donuts & Chocolate gelt.
There will be a New Menorah lighting this year @ Boyce Thompson
1084 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701
Date & Time to be announced!!!
# # #
Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz
Chabad of Yonkers
600 N. Broadway Yonkers, NY 10701
Telephone: 914 963-8888
Please RSVP:
Text: 914-963-8888
Email: Rabbi@JewishYonkers.com
