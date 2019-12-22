Chabad of Yonkers’ Schedule for Chanukah

YONKERS, NY — December 21, 2019 — Chabad of Yonkers’ Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz has an outreach effort that engages the City of Yonkers during the eight days of celebrating Chanukah, known as the Miracle of Lights, throughout the City of Yonkers, the fourth largest city in New York State

Schedule for Chanukah:

Sunday, December 22nd

Chanukah City @ Ridge Hill 1 – 4pm

Grand Menorah Lighting & Gelt (money) Drop 4pm

Kick-off the holiday with one of Westchester’s biggest holiday traditions as Ridge Hill is transformed into a magical Chanukah City, complete with rides, music and entertainment, and refreshments.

Featuring the first ever Chanukah virtual reality experience, Ice skating, Touch a truck, Inventor Mentor, Chanukah robotics, 3D printing, and Lego Stopmotion, Gelt (money) Drop and so much more! All are welcome.

Full list of activities and information at www.Chanukahcity.com

Sunday, December 22, 2019

1PM – 4PM Activities

4PM – Menorah Lighting & Gelt Drop

Welcome Center @ 1150 Market Street, Ridge Hill, Yonkers

Sponsored by Chabad and Ridge Hill

Monday December 23rd, 6pm

Menorah Lighting @ Cross County Shopping Center

Menorah lighting with Live Music with the Whats’Up Band and HOT Latkes, chocolate gelt and Donuts.

Thursday December 26th, 6pm

Car menorah parade, Meeting up at Yonkers City Hall and cars with menorah’s mounted on top will drive around Yonkers with a police escort, Spreading the light and joy of Chanukah to all!

Sunday, December 29th, 2-4pm

Grand Chanukah Party @ Chabad of Yonkers

HOT Chinese Buffet, Latkes, Donuts, Chocolate gelt, Music, Arts n crafts, Fun for the whole family.

Suggested donations: $15 per person, $36 for family

600 N. Broadway, followed by

Untermyer Park Menorah lighting @ 4:15pm

945 N. Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701, by the Temple Area.

Donuts & Chocolate gelt.

There will be a New Menorah lighting this year @ Boyce Thompson

1084 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701

Date & Time to be announced!!!

# # #

Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz

Chabad of Yonkers

600 N. Broadway Yonkers, NY 10701

www.JewishYonkers.com

Telephone: 914 963-8888

Please RSVP:

Text: 914-963-8888

Email: Rabbi@JewishYonkers.com

Yonkers NY, Yonkers Tribune, Yonkers Tribune news, Yonkers Tribune newspaper, Yonkers Tribune webpaper, Chabad of Yonkers, Rabbi Mendy Hurwitz, Ridge Hill, Boyce Thompson, Untermyer Park, Cross County Shopping Center,