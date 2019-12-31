City Council of the City of Yonkers Organization Meeting – Thursday, January 2, 2020 @ 12Noon

AGENDA

CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS ORGANIZATION MEETING THURSDAY, JANUARY 2, 2020

PRESENT: PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL MIKE KHADER

COUNCIL MEMBERS:

District 1 SHANAE V. WILLIAMS

District 2 CORAZON PINEDA-ISAAC

District 3 TASHA DIAZ

District 4 JOHN RUBBO

District 5 MICHAEL B. BREEN

District 6 ANTHONY J. MERANTE

OFFICE OF THE CITY CLERK

CITY HALL

YONKERS, NEW YORK

TIME: _12:00 Noon_

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 32 of the Second Class Cities Law, a meeting of the members of the City Council of the City of Yonkers will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Yonkers, New York for the following purpose:

1. To organize as the City Council of the City of Yonkers.

2. To determine and adopt rules of proceedings, pursuant to the provisions of Section 34 of the Second Class Cities Law and to designate a Majority Leader and a Minority Leader.

3. To designate the official newspapers of the City of Yonkers.

VINCENT E. SPANO

City Clerk