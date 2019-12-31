City Council of the City of Yonkers Organization Meeting – Thursday, January 2, 2020 @ 12Noon

AGENDA
CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS ORGANIZATION MEETING THURSDAY, JANUARY 2, 2020
PRESENT: PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL MIKE KHADER
COUNCIL MEMBERS:
District 1 SHANAE V. WILLIAMS
District 2 CORAZON PINEDA-ISAAC
District 3 TASHA DIAZ
District 4 JOHN RUBBO
District 5 MICHAEL B. BREEN
District 6 ANTHONY J. MERANTE
OFFICE OF THE CITY CLERK
CITY HALL
YONKERS, NEW YORK
TIME: _12:00 Noon_
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 32 of the Second Class Cities Law, a meeting of the members of the City Council of the City of Yonkers will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Yonkers, New York for the following purpose:
1. To organize as the City Council of the City of Yonkers.
2. To determine and adopt rules of proceedings, pursuant to the provisions of Section 34 of the Second Class Cities Law and to designate a Majority Leader and a Minority Leader.
3. To designate the official newspapers of the City of Yonkers.
VINCENT E. SPANO
City Clerk