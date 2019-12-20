Weir Only Human

The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, ratified on December 15, 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights, reads: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Such language has created considerable debate regarding the amendment’s intended scope. Nevertheless, it seems clear that the founders of this great republic were making it clear that a free people could only remain so if they had the right to defend themselves against an emerging tyrannical government that would seek to confiscate their weapons, thereby making them incapable of resisting a dictatorship.

Several counties across the country have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries in which they will not expend resources to enforce certain gun control measures perceived as violations of the Second Amendment. The resolutions oppose enforcement of universal gun background checks, high capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans, red flag laws and more. In other words, the measure proposes resisting the government’s attempt to take away our rights under the Second Amendment. Keep in mind, those trying to disarm the law-abiding citizens of our country, have no plans to take the guns away from the criminals who shoot innocent people every minute of every day.

Videography by Netsky Rodriguez.

One would think, with so many guns in the hands of the bad guys on our streets, that taking guns away from the good guys would seem absurd. Yet, in an era in which deviant behavior is openly supported by the left wing media and their Democrat accomplices, common sense takes a back seat to political expediency. Therefore, whenever a gun is used by a radical terrorist or a youngster with severe emotional problems, the hue and cry to disarm comes from the agenda-driven bastions of liberal orthodoxy. Contrarily, when gang shootings take scores of innocent lives every day in cities throughout the nation, those sanctimonious sentinels of law and order are strangely silent.

Many Americans have become rightly concerned about the push for gun control, which has become a euphemism for “take away our guns.” When Beto O’Rourke was running for President he knew he was speaking for the radicals in his party when, referring to legal gun-owners, he said “Hell yes, we’ll take away their guns!” So, here we have a bunch of unscrupulous politicians who support sanctuary cities for illegal aliens, many of whom use guns to commit crime, but, vehemently oppose sanctuaries for legitimate gun owners. The speciousness boggles the mind, but, would make an excellent Twilight Zone episode.

Furthermore, it’s become obvious that other freedoms guaranteed under the Bill of Rights are also being threatened.

In order to preserve all those freedoms, Denton County, Texas, Sheriff Tracy Murphree drafted a resolution to make Denton a “Bill of Rights Protected” County. Murphree recently presented the resolution to the Denton County Commissioner’s Court and it was approved unanimously. The following are some quotes from Sheriff Murphree: “This resolution is a little different than most you have seen about the 2nd Amendment. First, I am a strong advocate of the 2nd Amendment. I believe the right to keep and bear arms is clearly stated in our Constitution. I also publicly stated that, as long as I am your Sheriff, neither I, nor anyone working for me will participate in any gun confiscation, registration, or mandatory government buyback. I will stand for your 2nd Amendment rights.

“While thinking about this resolution I thought about how the 2nd Amendment is not the only one of our rights under attack. The freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to due process are all under attack. I also struggled with the word ‘sanctuary.’ Maybe, because of its use in sanctuary cities.

Sanctuary is a noun that describes a ‘safe place.’ I thought about that and decided that sanctuary is not strong enough. I took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, not promise sanctuary. Preserve, protect, and defend are verbs describing action. I think as an elected official sworn to protect those I serve, I need to not just say you are safe but be prepared to take action to ensure that safety. We need more verbs and fewer nouns from our elected officials. So instead of making Denton a sanctuary County for one of the inalienable rights guaranteed by the Constitution, I wanted to make Denton a Bill of Rights protected County to affirm my commitment to take action and protect all of your inalienable rights, so help me God.”

I invited Sheriff Murphree for an interview to explain to his constituents what’s in the resolution and why he feels it’s needed.

Bob Weir is a veteran of 20 years with the New York Police Dept. (NYPD), ten of which were performed in plainclothes undercover assignments. Bob began a writing career about 16 years ago and had his first book published in 1999. He also became a syndicated columnist under the title “Weir Only Human.”

