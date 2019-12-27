Dr. Josh Eisen, Progressive Republican Campaign for Congress (NY-17), and Hezi Aris Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Friday, December 27, 2019 @ 10am ET

Share your perspective and/or make inquiry on topic. Call: (347) 205-9201
Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11607853
WESTCHESTER, NY — Dr. Josh Eisen, is vying to represent the residents within NY-17, presently represented by Congresswoman Nita Lowey who has divulged she will not seek re-election. We learn how Dr. Eisen defines “Progressive Republicanism” by engaging in an introspective of his political perspectives and how they align with the communities he intends to serve. This segment from 10-10:30am.
Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large, follows thereafter with hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. This segment fro 10:30am-12Noon.