Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Directs State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to Investigate Stabbing at Synagogue in Monsey, Rockland County, NY

Statement from Senator David Carlucci on a Stabbing Attack in Monsey, NY

Statement from 32BJ SEIU President Kyle Bragg – English / Español

Statement from Westchester County Executive George Latimer

ALBANY, NY — December 29, 2019 — “I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight — the latest in a string of attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York this week. On behalf of the family of New York, my heart goes out to the victims and I am praying for their full recovery.

“This was a despicable and cowardly act, and I am directing the State Police hate crimes task force to immediately investigate and to use every tool available to hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law. State Police are currently on the scene assisting local law enforcement.

“Let me be clear: anti-Semitism and bigotry of any kind are repugnant to our values of inclusion and diversity and we have absolutely zero tolerance for such acts of hate. In New York we will always stand up and say with one voice to anyone who wishes to divide and spread fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished.”

###

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber | Press Office

# # #

Statement from Senator David Carlucci on a Stabbing Attack in Monsey, NY

SPRING VALLEY, NY — December 29, 2019 — “I was shocked and deeply saddened by a horrific and disturbing act of mass violence at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, NY. We have seen an increase in anti-Semitic attacks and heard troubling rhetoric. We must be extremely forceful in our denouncement of such hate or violence. Everyone should be able to worship safely in this country. I stand with the Jewish community in this time of grief and pray for those injured and their families.”

###

Senator Carlucci represents Monsey residents in the NYS Senate

###

SOURCE: Mary Mueller | Communications Director | NYS Senator David Carlucci

# # #

32BJ Statement on Attack in Monsey and Rise of Anti-Semitism By 32BJ SEIU President KYLE BRAGG

“As the president of one of the most diverse unions in the country, I know I speak for all of 32BJ in expressing my grief, horror and outrage at the recent string of violent attacks against the Jewish community in our region. Our thoughts are with the victims of Monsey, New York. Anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry in any form are hateful scourges. They must be opposed like the lethal diseases they are, and their alarming increase must stir us to unity and action.

“On behalf of the 32BJ members, I send my condolences to the families and communities who have lost loved ones. We stand with all those impacted by this attack and the rise of anti-Semitism in the region, and we demand action by the authorities to ensure that all members of our communities, no matter their faith, race, or ethnic background, feel safe, secure and supported.”

# # #

With over 175,000 members in 11 states, 32BJ SEIU is the largest property services union in the country.

# # #

32BJ Declaración Sobre el Ataque en Monsey y el Aumento del Antisemitismo atribuida a Kyle Bragg, Presidente de 32BJ SEIU

“Como presidente de uno de los sindicatos más diversos del país, sé que hablo en nombre de todos los miembros de 32BJ al expresar mi dolor, horror e indignación por la reciente serie de ataques violentos contra la comunidad judía en nuestra región. Nuestros pensamientos están con las víctimas de Monsey, Nueva York. El antisemitismo, el racismo y discriminación en cualquiera de sus formas son flagelos odiosos. Hay que oponerse a ellos como a las enfermedades letales que son, y su alarmante aumento debe incitarnos a la unidad y a la acción.

“En nombre de los miembros de 32BJ, envío mis condolencias a las familias y comunidades que han perdido a sus seres queridos. Estamos con todos los afectados por este ataque y el aumento del antisemitismo en la región, y exigimos que las autoridades actúen para garantizar que todos los miembros de nuestras comunidades, independientemente de su fe, raza u origen étnico, se sientan seguros, protegidos y apoyados”.

###

Con más de 175,000 afiliados en 11 estados, 32BJ SEIU es el sindicato de servicios de propiedad más grande del país.

# # #

SOURCE: Frank Soults | Communications Director | 32BJ SEIU

# # #

Statement from Westchester County Executive George Latimer on Incident in Rockland County

WHITE PLAINS, NY — December 29, 2019 — “Westchester County stands with the people of Rockland County and condemns the horrific act of violence last night in Monsey.

“I have directed the Westchester County Police Patrol Units to conduct additional inspections of synagogues and any other Jewish facilities within our jurisdiction. If any are occupied, we are having our officers stop in to reassure that we are here to protect them.

“This is in addition to the continuing Operation Safeguard Taskings which have been ongoing for more than a week in our County in conjunction with New York State Police. These Taskings consist of daily inspections and high-visibility patrols of places of mass gatherings, transportation facilities and retail centers. County Police also has a detective partaking in the response to the incident in Rockland County.

“This is a very holy time of the year, one where we must come together and protect and support our neighbors. We pray for the victims and pray that unity and tolerance prevails.”