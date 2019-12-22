Governor Cuomo Signs Biaggi Bill Requiring ACE’s Training for Daycare Providers

THE BRONX, NY and MOUNT VERNON, NY – December 22, 2019 — On December 17th, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation sponsored by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (S4990A), requiring training with respect to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) for daycare providers.
State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester) issued the following statement:
“Training in adverse childhood experiences will give daycare providers the important tools to identify trauma in the children they care for daily. Ensuring that a child is surrounded by adults who have an understanding of childhood trauma will make a positive difference for these children in the short-term by nurturing resilience, which will carry over into their adult lives.”
SOURCE: Maya Moskowitz | Press Secretary | NYS Senator Alessandra Biaggi – SD-34 | The Bronx and Westchester County