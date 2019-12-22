Governor Cuomo Signs Sen. Biaggi’s Bill Allowing Domestic Violence Survivors to Terminate Residential Leases

THE BRONX, NY and MOUNT VERNON, NY – December 21, 2019 — On December 20th, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation sponsored by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (S4281A), providing for the termination of a residential lease by a survivor of domestic violence. The bill allows tenants to pay rent, pro-rata, up to the lease termination date.
State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester) issued the following statement:
“The purpose of this bill is to give survivors of domestic violence the ability to remove themselves from a dangerous living situation without facing legal or financial penalties. It is imperative that we continue to eliminate barriers to seeking safety for survivors of domestic abuse, and expand avenues for these New Yorkers to access permanent housing that can give them the space to rebuild their independence.”
###
SOURCE: Maya Moskowitz | Press Secretary | NYS Senator Alessandra Biaggi – SD-34 | The Bronx and Westchester County