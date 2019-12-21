Grand Menorah Lighting and Fire Truck Gelt Drop to Unite Yorktown Fighting Hate with Light and Unity this Hanukkah

YORKTOWN, NY— December 21, 2019 — Recent anti-Semitic violence, including the attacks in Pittsburgh, PA, and Poway, CA, and most recently the Jersey City, NJ shooting, has prompted organizers of Yorktown’s Grand Menorah Lighting and Gelt Drop to expect their largest turnout ever to take a stand against hate in a show of Jewish pride and unity, and they are planning accordingly.
In an evening celebrating solidarity and fun for the whole family, the event will feature the lighting of the Giant Town Menorah in observance of the holiday, free menorah light up necklaces, the opportunity to catch chocolate ‘Gelt’ from a fire truck and traditional holiday treats.
WHO: Chabad of Yorktown
WHAT: The Grand Menorah Lighting and Fire Truck Gelt Drop
WHEN: Sunday, December 22nd at 4:00 PM
WHERE: Jack Devito Field on Veterans Road (Yorktown Heights)
WEBLINKS: chabadyorktown.com
CONTACT: 914-962-1111