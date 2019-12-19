The Feiner Report

GREENBURGH, NY — December 19, 2019 — I am very pleased to announce that the Town is the recipient of a $600,000 grant from New York State for the restoration of Odell House which is located on Ridge Road, Hartsdale, NY. This house, built in 1732, served as the headquarters for the Count de Rochambeau and the French forces from July 6, 1781 to August 18, 1781. During that time, General George Washington and the Continental Army camped nearby in Ardsley. If you read the friends website: odellrochambeau.org you’ll note that this property is one of the most important sites of revolutionary history in Westchester County. Once the property is restored we will be able to educate students and Americans about the important role our Town played in the history of our nation. The house will also educate visitors about the alliance with France during the Revolutionary War. Earlier this year the French Consul General visited the house and praised our efforts.

The state will contribute $600,000 towards the restoration work and the Town, along with the Friends of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters, will raise the matching funds. I would like to thank Commissioner of Planning and Community Development Garrett Duquesne for all his work on this and Susan Seal, the President and Founder of the Friends. Also very helpful were Ed Lieberman, Deputy Town Attorney, and Madelon O’Shea, Historic Landmarks Committee Chair. Christopher Florez, an intern and student at Wharton, spent the summer helping write the grant application. Hundreds of people have already expressed interest in helping with the restoration efforts.

As soon as title of the property passes to the Town, which we expect to happen in the near future, we will begin work to restore the house and make this a source of pride and learning for our community.

#####

IF YOU WANT TO HELP AND BE PART OF THE ODELL HOUSE FRIENDS GROUP WHICH WILL RAISE FUNDS TO RESTORE THE HOUSE CHECK OUT…

odellrochambeau.org

Check out the following articles …

LoHud / The Journal News

https://www.lohud.com/story/news/local/westchester/greenburgh/2019/07/10/town-greenburgh-own-and-repair-revolutionary-war-odell-house/1692225001/

Westchester Tribune / Yonkers Tribune

https://www.yonkerstribune.com/2019/07/french-consul-general-anne-claire-legendre-visits-odell-house-in-greenburgh-by-greenburgh-town-supervisor-paul-feiner

###