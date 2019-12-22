A Dear Friends Message

MOUNT VERNON, NY — December 22, 2019 — Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday dedicated to family and faith. The eight day Festival of Lights is an annual commemoration of the hard-won victory against an oppressive majority attempting to impose its values and religious beliefs on the Jewish people. It is a testament to the power of faith and purpose to overcome impossible odds, and the courage necessary to tackle those challenges. Hanukkah is a time to reflect upon the importance of faith and its role in shaping culture and community.

To our Jewish brothers and sisters, I send wishes of health and happiness. For the next eight days, may the warm glow of the menorah’s candles fill your homes and families will love and light. As you gather with friends and loved ones to eat traditional food, recite prayers, and sing songs, may every candle serve as an antidote to the fear, division and hatred-filled darkness threatening to engulf our nation. May the light of truth and righteousness always prevail.

Best wishes for a blessed and peaceful Hanukkah and Happy New Year.

#ForwardTogether

Sincerely,

Shawyn Patterson-Howard

Mayor-Elect City of Mount Vernon