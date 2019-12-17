Shawyn Patterson Howard, Mount Vernon Mayor-Elect, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10am ET

Listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry when staying on topic and  using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via … http://tobtr.com/s/11607827 

Please note the broadcast is activated every Monday through Friday at 10am and archived by 12:15pm EST

Mount Vernon Mayor-Elect Shawyn Patterson-Howard opens the broadcast day discussing issues that impress her sensibilities on a couple of weeks before the swearing-in ceremony of January 1, 2020.  Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris engages in city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. This segment from 10am.

Therafter, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris engages in additional hyperlocal news, as well as county, state, national, and international issues with commensurate analysis.

