Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst, and David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Lawyer with The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., On Westchester On the Level, Monday, December 30, 2019 @10am ET

BOCA RATON, FL, NEW YORK, NY, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — December 29, 2019 —Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris opens the broadcast today engaged in the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news, issues, and concerns that impact our lives with commensurate analysis. White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey will return next week at this time segment to speak to issues about White Plains. This segment from 10am-10:30am and 11:30am-12Noon

Political Analyst Michael Edelman, Esq., speaks to the national and international political landscape. We begin with the folllowing concerns:

White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said Sunday that the U.S. is still monitoring for North Korea’s promised “Christmas gift,” saying, “We’ll have to wait and see.” Is America concerned over a possible long range missile test that would undermine Pres. Trump’s personal relationship with Kim Jong Un or is the Korean Leader playing with POTUS? O’Brien says the US is prepared to take action if North Korea delivers its ‘Christmas gift’. The Taliban’s ruling council agreed Sunday to a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan, demanded by Washington before any peace agreement could be signed. A peace deal would allow the U.S. to bring home its approximately 12,000 troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement in the war torn country. There is talk that the Senate Republicans prefer to cast their impeachment ballot in secret. Is this a possibility? Would in not deny the public to know for whom the Senators voted? Is this permissible? Arizona Senator Jeff Flake asserts 35 senators would vote to impeach if for how senators cast their vote would be kept sequestered from public knowledge. The Pentagon advised that the United States bombed the headquarters of the Iran-backed Iraqi Hezbollah militant group in Iraq and Syria on Sunday following a rocket attack in Iraq that killed a US civilian contractor. Are the Americans being chased out of Iraq and Syria engaging our forces as has the Taliban? Is America’s exit fast enough?

‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, office parties…and car accidents? Between Christmas and New Year’s an average of 300 people die each year in alcohol-related crashes. To break this cycle, it’s up to all of us to be aware of the risks of holiday drinking and driving and take precautions on the road.

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month and, in recognition of this, David Perecman, Founder and Lead Trial Attorney at The Perecman Firm, P.L.L.C., is discussing all things holiday safe driving, including:

Tips for drivers to stay safe on the roads this holiday season. How to document a car accident. An accident victim’s legal rights and remedies in drunk driving accidents. How fault/liability is determined

Thereafter, Hezi Aris returns with more news and commensurate analysts to conclude the final half-hour of our broadcast day.