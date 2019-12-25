Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at 10am ET

Guests and listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry using the following call-in number:

(347) 205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand”:

http://tobtr.com/s/11607847

The broadcast is initiated every Monday to Friday from 10am-12Noon DST. An archive is created by 12:15pm.

Topics of discussion are defined herein.

WESTCHESTER, NY — Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris opens the broadcast delving into hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis. From 10-12Noon.