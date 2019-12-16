JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — December 16, 2019 — While perhaps the answer to the question, “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” is read from right to left in Hebrew, it still is “practice, practice, practice.” Affirming that, this April you’ll have the opportunity to see the fruits of intensive practice of 48 young Israeli musicians representing Jerusalem’s Hassadna Youth Wind Orchestra live at Carnegie Hall.

Members of the Hassadna Youth Wind Orchestra are on the verge of realizing a dream, the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall, and winning a once-in-a-lifetime personal and group experience, while having the pride of representing Israel in a prestigious international competition.

Hassadna is Israel’s leading youth orchestra, whose members are all high-school students between 15-19. They are talented leaders and musicians, and represent Israel’s unique and diverse mosaic. The orchestra’s members are secular and religious, from the Ethiopian and Russian communities, olim (immigrants), and from all social-economic levels. Their love for music erases every social gap, as they play together in partnership, with professionalism, love, and mutual respect for one another and music.

This year Hassadna was honored to be one of six ensembles selected from around the world and accepted to attend a prestigious international festival at the renowned Carnegie Hall. Hassadna will compete with orchestras from the Czech Republic, Poland, and the U.S.

The Hassadna Orchestra is led by two endlessly talented and dedicated musicians. The conductor and director is Sagit Mazuz. Sagit founded the orchestra and has created a special and cohesive pride among the Orchestra’s members, alumni, and their families. Hassadna’s incredible achievements bring great magic along with their music everywhere they perform!

Ronit Berman, the Artistic Director observed, “The festival will take our young musicians on an unforgettable musical and human journey. It will be special for us to represent Israel in the most beautiful way we know. We will bring our music, our excellence, our gentleness, our unity, our great joy and our heart.”

It’s true that just to be selected for this opportunity is an honor that’s worthy and meaningful in itself. But with the very real opportunity of taking home the gold while representing blue and white, the level of excitement in Israel is growing as the orchestra’s departure gets closer.

Clarinetist Naor Akuba, 18, exudes the feeling of all members: “All the greatest musicians in the world played at Carnegie Hall. I cannot believe that we will be next in line. I cannot wait to step on stage with my friends!”

Opportunities exist to host the orchestra and to book one more performance, and to meet and interview its members. The students have completed about 70% of their goal of $90,000 to make this a reality. Creatively, for $3000, Hassadna is enabling donors to sponsor a musician, by instrument. The orchestra consists of eight flutes, one oboe, nine clarinets, four saxophones, three bassoons, seven trumpets, four French horns, four trombones, one baritone, three tubas, three percussionists, and one harp.

For information and to make a donation to help make this a reality, please visit: https://hassadnamusicconservatory.com/help-us-fulfill-the-dream-hassadna-wind-orchestra-at-carnegie-hall/ or contact Ronit Berman, ronit@hassadna.com, +972-50-342-3902.

# # #

Jonathan Feldstein was born and educated in the U.S. and immigrated to Israel in 2004. He is married and the father of six and became a grandfather in 2018. Throughout his life and career, he has been blessed by the calling to fellowship with Christian supporters of Israel and serve as a bridge between Jews and Christians. He shares insights and experiences of living as an Orthodox Jew in Israel, writing for prominent Christian and conservative web sites and appearing on many Christian TV and radio programs. He is the president of Run for Zion and the Genesis 123 Foundation. He can be reached at firstpersonisrael@gmail.com and via www.runforzion.com.