John and Laurie Wiles, the Driving Me Crazy Duo Review / Test Drive the 2020 Mercedes GLE 350 4MATIC SUV, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor-in Chief of The Unvarnished Blog, Anthony Ciarletta, Owner of Five Yonkers Pharmacies, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, on Westchester On the Level – Thursday, December 19, 2019 @10am ET

Call-in telephone number for Guests and Listeners: (347) 205-9201.

Broadcast Heard “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … https://tobtr.com/s/11607835

Please note the broadcast goes “live” at 10am ET sharp and is archived by 12:15PM

The subject matter to be discussed is defined herein.

PINEHURST, NC, GROVE CITY, PA, and YONKERS, NY — John and Laurie Wiles test drove the 2020 Mercedes GLE 350 4MATIC SUV arrived at their door step last Thursday. You are welcome to read their review … Driving Me Crazy: 2020 Mercedes GLE350 4 Matic SUV By JOHN and LAURIE WILES. They share their experience with us this Thursday morning, December 19th, from 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, The Unvarnished Blog Publisher / Editor in Chief will speak to the history behind the holiday traditions that brings family and friends together over known and sometimes unknown repasts and traditions. Christmas, Hanukkah, Boxing Day, Saint Stephen’s Day, Kwanza, and New Year’s Eve bring people together; the elixir of life itself. Listen from 10:30-11am

Anthony Ciarletta, owner of pharmacies that have served various communities within the City of Yonkers: Grassy Spring Pharmacy, Lemarc Pharmacy, Grassy Spring Long-Term Care, Larchmont Pharmacy, and Trotta’s West Street Pharmacy. Mr. Ciarletta informs our audience that within the next two weeks we’ll find out if New York State is home to the nation’s toughest protections against prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). It seems that the New York State Senate and Assembly had in June overwhelmingly passed a bill that would at least rein in PBMs and protect patients, taxpayers and mom and pop-owned pharmacies. PBMs are multibillion-dollar corporations that control what prescription drugs patients can take, where they can get them, and how much they cost. The irony is that PBMs allegedly stole $300M from New York’s Medicaid program last year by marking up the price of Rx drugs and reimbursing pharmacies less than what it costs to fill the prescription (an infamous practice known as “spread pricing”). We learn about the issues, inquire why that of 500 Mom and Pop pharmacies 70 precent had to lay off employees and reduce hours according to a recent survey. Listen from 11-11:30am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large delves into hyperlocal concerns, as well as state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis from 11:30am-12Noon.