John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10am ET

Call-in for Guests and Listeners: (347) 205-9201.
Broadcast Heard “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11607839
The Topics To Be Discussed Are Discerned Herein:
WHITE PLAINS, NY, BOCA RATON, FL, and YONKERS, NY — December 22, 2019 — John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/ Editor has much to discuss opens the Monday broadcast day over compelling concerns / issues:
- The Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will see toll hikes in 2021; sharply rising congestion tolls on commercial trucks, but modest increase for motorists. We learn the price structure as presently conjectured and the prospect of cashless toll collections. The transformation into cashless will demand infrastructure changes, was this divulged prior to the buildout of the bridge? Didn’t the bean counters know?
- River Journal Publisher Alain Begun, in an interview with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey learned of Begun’s concept for resuscitating local media in an interview conducted by John Bailey that is available to be heard on http://www.WPCommunityMedia.org . The interview was conducted on December 19th.
- Hudson Valley Magazine contemplates a cautious albeit an encouraging prediction for a rebound termed cautiously optimistic” in real estate valuations in 2021. Is there a rationale that underpins this encouraging prediction after a tepid 2019? We learn the catalyst behind the assertion.
From 10-10:30 am
National / International political analyst Michael Edelman, Esq., continues his ever compelling commentary with respect to POTUS from 10:30-11am
- House Democrats have cast a majority vote applying two terms of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The issue will decidedly move to to Senate Republicans who preside in the majority. This past Friday, prognostication that a large number of Republicans would vote to impeach POTUS if their vote was cast in anonymity. The premise is interesting. Can U.S. Senators cast their vote in anonymity? Is the concept a ruse, a ploy, or a possibility?
- The Thursday debate among Democrat front runners vying for POTUS was a slugfest between the Democrats leaning left, and the centrists holding onto their present lead. Is the voter moved by the dogma espoused or are the concepts expressed eclipsed by a desire to beat the president from getting a second term?
- The Trump Campaign stated that upon the Articles of Impeachment passed by the House Democrats, the campaign to re-elect Mr. Trump as embellished by raising $10 million. Has the political divide brought about a team spirit analagous to rooting for one team or the other? Will the November 2020 General Election culminate in a divide that will have torn the nation apart for decades thereafter, no matter who will serve as president from 2020 onward?
This segment from 10:30-11am
Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large speaks to the latest news on the hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international landscape with commensurate analysis.
This segment from 11am-12Noon.
###