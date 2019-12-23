Mayor Mike Spano Appoints Brendan McGrath as Yonkers ‘ New City Court Judge

Mayor Spano to Swear In McGrath at Inauguration Ceremony on January 1, 2020

YONKERS, NY – December 23, 2019 – Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his appointment of Brendan McGrath as a new City Court Judge for the City of Yonkers. McGrath currently serves the City’s Inspector General. Mayor Spano will swear in McGrath on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the City’s Inauguration Ceremony at Yonkers Riverfront Library.

“I am proud to appoint Brendan McGrath as our new City Court Judge,” said Mayor Spano. “Brendan has been in public service for nearly 30 years, serving the New York community at the state, county and city levels. Having served as the city’s Inspector General for the last five years, Brendan has proven his commitment to honor, integrity and transparency, which is essential to the Yonkers City Court system. I wish him the best as he takes the next steps in his impressive career.”

McGrath joins the Yonkers City Court bench after serving as Yonkers Inspector General since 2014. There, he has been the City’s top watchdog, overseeing independent audits and investigations to insure the integrity of city conduct. Previously, McGrath served as Deputy Corporation Counsel for the City of Yonkers, as Counsel in the Office of the Westchester County Attorney and New York State Assembly, and as Deputy Westchester County Clerk. McGrath attended State University of New York at Brockport, received his Bachelor of Science in Political Science and received his Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law. In addition to his professional background, McGrath has served as a member of the Westchester County Domestic Violence Council, Yonkers Truancy Reduction Committee, and is active in many Yonkers community organizations such as Hillcrest Lakers Community Club, Annunciation Parish CYO and the Fordham Prep Fathers’ Club. A Yonkers resident, McGrath is married and a father of three.

“I am truly honored and humbled to accept the appointment as Associate Judge to the Yonkers City Court,” said Brendan McGrath. “Mayor Spano understands the vital importance that the court plays in keeping our community safe while ensuring fairness and impartiality to those who come before the court seeking justice and I thank him for the confidence he has shown in me. I would also like to acknowledge and congratulate Judge Mary Anne Scatteratico-Naber, who has a record of distinguished service in the Yonkers City Court as she moves on to Westchester County Family Court. I look forward to working with Chief Judge Michael Martinelli and all the other outstanding City Court Judges as I know I will learn a great deal from them.”

McGrath will fill the vacant seat left by Judge Mary Anne Scatteratico-Naber, who has been elected to Westchester County Family Court. He will run for a full 10-year term in the November 2020 election. McGrath joins Hon. Michael A. Martinelli, Hon. Thomas R. Daly, Hon. Arthur J. Doran, III, Hon. Edward J. Gaffney, Hon. Evan Inlaw and Hon. Thomas Quiñones on the Yonkers City Court bench.

The City of Yonkers 2020 Inauguration Ceremony will be held at Yonkers Riverfront Library at 12PM on January 1, 2020. McGrath will be sworn in that day along with other elected officials including Mayor Spano for his third term as the 42nd Mayor of the City of Yonkers, City Court Judge Elena Goldberg Velazquez and Yonkers City Council Members Shanae V. Williams (First Council District), Tasha Diaz (Third Council District), Michael Breen (Fifth Council District).

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor