Merry Christmas and Happy New Year eHezi 4:00pm • December 24, 2019 Africa, Archives, Asia, Bedford, NY, Bronxville, Community, Connecticut, Emergency Services, Europe, Fire Department News, Greenburgh, NY, Hastings-on-Hudson, History, Holidays, International, Israel, Jordan, Larchmont, NY / Mamaroneck, NY, LGBTQIA, Middle East, Mt. Vernon, National, New Jersey, New Rochelle, NY, New York City, New York State, Ossining, Ossining, NY, Pelham, NY / Pelham Manor, NY, Pinehurst, NC, Police Department News, Port Chester, NY, Religion, Rockland County NY, Scarsdale, NY, The Americas, Unions, Westchester County, NY, White Plains, NY, Yorktown, NY 2 Comments “Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.” — Winston Churchill Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit eHeziMerry Christmas and Happy New Year12.24.2019
Merry Christmas, Hezi !
Author
The best error Christmas and New Year to you, your family, associates, and friends. —-Kindly, Hezi