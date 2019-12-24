OSSINING, NY — December 23,2019 —Last week the village was awarded $3.69M in grant money from NYS. These grants will benefit local taxpayers in the short term, and impact our local economy and public infrastructure for generations to come. Being selected for these awards is a testament to the diligence and vision of the whole Village team. We are excited to get these important projects underway! Click here to read more details about the awards.

Community Connections

There will be no Open Office Hours tomorrow or next week as I enjoy the holiday season with family.

Have a burning question or idea, at any hour of the day or night?… Email me (mayor@villageofossining.org), Village Manager Karen D’Attore (kdattore@villageofossining.org) or the Board of Trustees (bot@villageofossining.org).

Expressions of Good Cheer

The holiday season in Ossining is filled with expressions of cheer. This weekend Santa had a police escort on his Candy Cane run visiting children throughout Ossining.

This morning Baker-Collyer Christmas Cheer volunteers delivered baskets of food to hundreds of Ossining families in an effort to ensure that every home in our community is able to enjoy a holiday feast. Kudos to the Ossining Fire Department for leading this effort, the generous volunteers and donors who make it possible, and to Acme Supermarkets for hosting the annual undertaking of filling baskets with turkey and all the fixings.

On December 26 at 3:30pm there will be a Fire Truck Gelt Drop at the Menorah Lighting at Market Square.

Then on New Year’s Day the community will celebrate the inauguration of our newly elected and re-elected officials. See the invitation below. All are welcome!

With Regards,

/s/ Victoria Gearity

Ossining Mayor

New Year’s Day: Join your public officials at noon on New Year’s Day at the Community Center for the inauguration of newly elected and re-elected officials. The propitious time is set by the Village charter. Refreshments will be served. I look forward to welcoming two new Village Trustees for 2020.