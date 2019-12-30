Mount Vernon Mayor-Elect Shawn Patterson-Howard, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10am ET

eHezi Africa, Asia, Governance, History, International, Law, Mt. Vernon, National, New York State, People, Political Analysis, Politics, The Americas, Westchester County, NY Leave a Comment

Listeners may share their perspective and / or inquiry when staying on topic and  using the following call-in number: (347) 205-9201.

Listen to the broadcast “live” or “on demand” via … http://tobtr.com/s/11607859 

The broadcast day begins at 10am with Mount Vernon Mayor-elect Shawn Patterson-Howard followed by Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris who will engage in city, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis. The broadcast concludes at 12Noon ET.

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.