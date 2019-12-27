Mount Vernon Receives $136,154.09 as First Payment from Lawsuit Against Former Mayor Thomas and Co-Conspirators

MOUNT VERNON, NY — December 26, 2019 — Today, the City of Mount Vernon and Board of Water Supply received a check in the amount of $136,154.09 from the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, representing all funds paid to their law firm from the Board of Water Supply for the criminal defense of former Mayor Richard Thomas.

On December 23, 2019, the City and the Board of Water Supply filed suit in Westchester County Supreme Court against ten defendants, including former Mayor Richard Thomas and former Corporation Counsel Lawrence Porcari, for using money from the Water Department as a “slush fund” to pay for the criminal defense of former Mayor Richard Thomas and former Buildings Commissioner Daniel Jones. The case will continue against the remaining defendants notwithstanding the payment by Boies Schiller.

“I promised the People of Mount Vernon that I would clean up the fraud, waste, and abuse in the City and the Water Department and get the City its money back,” said Mayor André Wallace. “Today, we received a down payment. We will keep going until it is all accounted for. I want to thank Water Commissioner Carlton Spruill and Corporation Counsel Lauren Raysor for their efforts in helping to deliver on this promise. This case sends an important message that if you steal from this City, we will come after you. I appreciate the quick action of Boies Schiller in helping right this wrong.“