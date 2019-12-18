Oren M. Levin-Waldman, SocioEconomic Researcher and Hezi Aris,Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 10am-12Noon ET

Computer access to the Wednesday, December 18, 2019th broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” is accomplished via this hyperlink – https://tobtr.com/s/11607829

Share your perspective or make inquiry on the subject matters discussed by calling 1-347-205-9201

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — Oren M. Levin-Waldman, SocioEconomic Researcher discusses his most recent essay, “American Democracy is Nothing More than a Market“. Listen from 10-11am

Thereafter, Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large engages in hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news and concerns with commensurate analysis on Westchester On the Level. Listen from 11am-12Noon.

