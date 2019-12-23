Ossining Wins $3.69M in State Funding

Grants to Fund Downtown Revitalization, Environmental Initiatives, and Infrastructure

OSSINING,NY — December 23,2019 — Mayor Victoria Gearity and the Board of Trustees announced that the Village of Ossining has been awarded $3.69 million in grants from New York State for capital improvements to its water treatment plant, along with several other economic development and environmental initiatives.

The funds will help revitalize the downtown and waterfront area by supporting environmental sustainability efforts; designing a new and innovative parking and transportation plan; and paying for infrastructure improvements to the Indian Brook Treatment Plant.

“These grants will benefit taxpayers in the short term, and impact our local economy and public infrastructure for generations,” Mayor Gearity said. “Being selected for these awards is a testament to the diligence and vision of the whole Village team. We are excited to get these important projects underway.”

Ossining was awarded four separate grants: the largest, at $3 million, was through New York State’s Environmental Facilities Corporation and the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA), and three others were through New York’s Regional Economic Development Council competition (REDC), where the Village was among 105 projects funded throughout the Mid-Hudson region and 30 projects in Westchester County.

Ossining’s projects are:

200 Main Street Stabilization — $467,300

Environmental remediation and stabilization of the historic Ossining Bank for Savings building will herald a new day for this flagship building at the gateway to downtown.

Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant — $160,000

The Village will install green roofs and bioretention basins at the Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant, which will help remove contaminants and sediments from stormwater.

Parking Feasibility and Planning Study — $60,000

The Village will complete a comprehensive Mobility and Parking Management Study and create a Parking Action Plan that will originate an environmentally sustainable local transportation network and provide innovative, data-based solutions for parking that is designed to support economic development and improve connections between the waterfront and downtown.

Water Treatment Plan — $3 million

Through the WIIA, Ossining earned funds that will help improve infrastructure at the Indian Brook Treatment Plant.

The Village’s persistence in applying for grants to support their economic development goals is starting to pay off. Grants for the Parking Feasibility and Planning Study and the 200 Main Street Stabilization will move forward two of the key proposals from Ossining’s most recent Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) application. The Mid Hudson REDC is integral to the decision making for both the DRI and CFA applications. Ossining has been a perennial finalist in the DRI competition since it was created in 2016.

This was an especially big week for Ossining water system users in both the Village and Unincorporated Town of Ossining. The new Indian Brook Water Treatment Facility is preparing to begin construction in 2020. The CFA grant will offset the cost of a green roof that will be integral to storm water management and make the building more energy efficient. The $3M grant will serve to reduce the long term burden that water users experience for years to come.

In making the announcement recently that New York State had awarded more than $761 million in economic and community development funding through the REDC initiative, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lauded the ground-up, strategic approach of local leaders and stakeholders throughout the State. Since its inception in 2011, over $6.9 billion has been awarded to more than 8,300 projects that are projected to create and retain more than 240,000 jobs statewide through the REDC process.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, chair of the Regional Economic Development Councils, also cited the collaborative approach of state and local officials, and noted how local projects create economic development opportunities.

“By empowering local officials and stakeholders who know their communities best, we have transformed the state’s economic development strategy into one that is not only successful, but is built to last,” said Hochul. “Together, we are revitalizing downtowns, supporting and attracting businesses, and welcoming new residents and visitors. Through the REDCs, we are advancing the strategic economic development strategies of each region and supporting growth as part of the Downtown and Upstate Revitalization Initiatives.”

About the Village of Ossining

On April 2, 1813, the Village of Ossining became the first incorporated village in Westchester County to be state-chartered. Today, Ossining is a culturally diverse, affordable place to live, rich in both history and natural beauty. Approximately 25,600 people reside in the three and one half square miles of this historic Village on the Hudson River, which boasts extensive shopping, recreational programs, educational enrichment opportunities, and excellent municipal services. Ossining’s role in New York’s heritage has been recognized by its inclusion, as one of only 14 areas, in an Urban Cultural Park System designed to attract visitors to the State.

SOURCE: Office of the Mayor