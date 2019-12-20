PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Regarding a Local Law Amending Chapter 58 of the City of Yonkers Code Entitled “Housing and Building Maintenance” in Relation to Boiler Service Company Contact Information

CORPORATION NOTICE

CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the Mayor of the City of Yonkers, New York, will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 5:00pm, Mayor’s Reception Room, 2nd floor, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York, to hear all interested parties and citizens regarding the adoption of the following Local Law, to wit:

A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 58 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS ENTITLED “HOUSING AND BUILDING MAINTENANCE” IN RELATION TO BOILER SERVICE COMPANY CONTACT INFORMATION

Said hearing may be adjourned from time to time as necessary. Further information, including access to a copy of said proposed local law, may be obtained at the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York.

 

MIKE SPANO

Mayor

 

Date:  December 15, 2019

 