PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Regarding a Local Law Amending Chapter 58 of the City of Yonkers Code Entitled “Housing and Building Maintenance” in Relation to Boiler Service Company Contact Information

CORPORATION NOTICE
CITY OF YONKERS-NEW YORK
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the Mayor of the City of Yonkers, New York, will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 5:00pm, Mayor’s Reception Room, 2nd floor, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York, to hear all interested parties and citizens regarding the adoption of the following Local Law, to wit:
A LOCAL LAW AMENDING CHAPTER 58 OF THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS ENTITLED “HOUSING AND BUILDING MAINTENANCE” IN RELATION TO BOILER SERVICE COMPANY CONTACT INFORMATION
Said hearing may be adjourned from time to time as necessary. Further information, including access to a copy of said proposed local law, may be obtained at the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York.
MIKE SPANO
Mayor
Date: December 15, 2019