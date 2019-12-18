PUBLIC NOTICE

A GENERAL ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF THE CITY OF YONKERS BY ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 37 ENTITLED “PLASTIC STRAW FREE YONKERS”

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Yonkers has adopted the abovementioned legislation that seeks to reduce the use of plastic straws, except upon request by customers. The penalty for violation of this ordinance is as follow:

§ 37-5 Penalties.

Any Covered Establishment found to be in violation of the provisions of this Chapter, shall be liable for a civil penalty. Such a penalty will be imposed upon the findings of an investigation by the City of Yonkers Consumer Protection Bureau following notice of a potential violation. Such a penalty will be payable to the City of Yonkers pursuant to the following penalty structure:

Any Covered Establishment found to be in violation of the provisions of this law a first time shall be issued a written warning.

B. Any Covered Establishment found to be in violation of the provisions of this law a second time shall be liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $100.00.

C. Any Covered Establishment found to be in violation of the provisions of this law a third time shall be liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $250.00.

D. Any Covered Establishment found to be in violation of the provisions of this law a fourth time shall be liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $500.00.

E. For each subsequent violation, daily fines of $100.00 shall be instituted and applied for violations of this Chapter until compliance is achieved.

All fines collected for violations of this Chapter shall be used to offset any costs of compliance and oversight of adherence to this Chapter or to address the costs to the City associated with waste removal and recycling.

The complete text of the ordinance is on file with and may be examined at the Office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 40 S. Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701.

Dated: December 11, 2019

Vincent Spano

City Clerk