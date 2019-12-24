Reports Recommends Cleanup of Contamination at Brownfield Site on Riverdale Avenue, in Yonkers, N.Y.

YONKERS, NY — December 24, 2019 — This link opens a fact sheet that describes an environmental investigation report that recommends developing a remedy to address contamination related to the Buena Vista Apartments, site ID #C360181 (Yonkers, Westchester County), within New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program:
http://www.dec.ny.gov/data/der/factsheet/c360181rir.pdf
The fact sheet is in PDF format. You can save, open, and read the fact sheet by using Adobe Acrobat Reader. If you do not have Adobe Acrobat Reader, you can go to the following web page on the NYSDEC web site to download the program: http://www.dec.ny.gov/about/590.html
If you have questions about the contaminated site identified above, please use the contact information provided in the fact sheet.