Rose Announces Congressional Hearing on Anti-Semitic Domestic Terrorism and Government’s Response

Congressman Rose to Chair Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intel & Counterterrorism Hearing on January 15, 2020

STATEN ISLAND, NY – December 30, 2019 — Congressman Max Rose, Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism, announced today that he will hold a Congressional hearing Wednesday, January 15th on the rise of anti-Semitic domestic terrorism attacks, the federal government’s response, and additional steps that can and should be taken to properly address the threats and ensure safety and security for Jewish communities. The Subcommittee will announce additional hearing details and witnesses in the coming weeks.

“The unfortunate reality is that Jews are living in fear over the rise in anti-Semitism and domestic terrorist attacks. That’s a reality I refuse to accept,” said Rose, the first Jewish Member of Congress from Staten Island. “We must address this crisis head-on, which is why my first Subcommittee hearing of the new year will be focused directly on anti-Semitic domestic terrorism, how the government is responding, and what more can be done. All levels of government need to rise to the challenge, ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community, and do everything in our power to combat the disgusting hate and pervasive anti-Semitism.”

Rose has been consistent in keeping his focus on addressing the threats of international and domestic terrorism. Rose was successful in his bipartisan effort to nearly double funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program from $50 million to $90 million, which provides critical support and protection for nonprofit and religious institutions like synagogues, churches, mosques, and community centers which have increasingly been targets of terrorism. Earlier this year, Rose hosted a grant workshop for nonprofit and religious institutions with government officials to assist religious and nonprofit institutions on security grant programs.

Included in the annual defense bill, which was recently signed into law, is an amended version of the Domestic and International Terrorism DATA Act, of which Rose was an original co-sponsor, that will require the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to produce an annual report on domestic terror incidents and how the government is responding.

At a recent hearing, Rose pressed the Director of the FBI on whether or not law enforcement has the necessary tools and authority to properly address the threats of white supremacist terrorism. Earlier this month, Rose led a letter with 40 Members of Congress to the Secretary of State demanding answers as to why foreign white supremacist extremist groups are not included on the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

Additionally, Rose chaired a joint hearing recently on the challenge of white nationalist terrorism at home and abroad titled “Meeting the Challenge of White Nationalist Terrorism at Home and Abroad.” The hearing was a joint effort with the Committee on Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism and shed new light on the growing threat of domestic terrorists inspire by white supremacist groups abroad.

Rose, a combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan, helped lead an effort to coordinate U.S. strategy against anti-Semitism overseas and condemned the rise in anti-Semitism at home, including when a Staten Island Synagogue was vandalized with hate speech.

SOURCE: Jonas Edwards-Jenks | Communications Director | Congressman Max Rose