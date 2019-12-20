YONKERS, NY — December 20, 2019 — Last night, for only the 3rd time in the 243 year-history of our great nation has a president been impeached. The House of Representatives formally filed Articles of Impeachment against Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Public trust in our elected officials is paramount and must never be compromised. For any elected official to use their office for self-enrichment is against the fundamental principles of our democracy.

No President or Executive is above the law.

Whether or not you agree with the charges, it’s a solemn day for our nation when the leader of our country is accused of such troubling accusations. Despite the situation at hand, we should all feel confident that our nation’s democratic system is working the way our founding fathers envisioned.

I have faith that the separation of powers and the system of checks and balances will work, and we will all get through this together. The United States of America will come out stronger and more resilient.

# # #

SOURCE: Briggette Sayegh | Communications Director | Yonkers City Council President