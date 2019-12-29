Steve Moore, Pharmacist Society of the State of New York President Steve Moore and Michael Duteau, Community Pharmacy Association of New York State President Issue Statement Regarding Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) Permitted to Undermine Healthcare Crisis

NEW YORK, NY — December 29, 2019 — “By vetoing a bill that would have provided vulnerable patients, taxpayers, and community pharmacies with desperately needed protections from abusive prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), Governor Cuomo lad on Friday, December 27, 2019th failed to resolve what has become a national healthcare crisis.

“Pharmacist Society of the State of New York (PSSNY) and Community Pharmacy Association of New York State (CPANYS) thank our bill sponsors, Assemblyman Gottfried and Senator Breslin, as well as Assemblyman Cahill, Senator Rivera, Senator Skoufis and the bill’s many supporters in the Senate and Assembly for putting New Yorkers first and fighting for this pro-patient legislation.

“Vetoing this absolutely necessary legislation will allow PBMs to continue to steal more money from taxpayers, resulting in the closure of pharmacies and jeopardizing patients’ access to life-saving medications and pharmacist services. Special interests have been served, pharmacies and patients remain victims of PBM greed, and New York will literally pay as a result of this decision. Pharmacy stands united and our fight will not end until all PBMs are truly regulated and New Yorkers are protected from their harmful practices.”