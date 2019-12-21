The first day of winter is Saturday, December 21, 2019

ALEXANDRIA, VA – December 21,2019 — Winter is here and if you can see your breath in the cold, dry air – that’s water leaving your body. Maintaining adequate hydration at this time of year is tricky because the warning signs of dehydration can be subtle, says the International Bottled Water Association*.

This is why it’s important to maintain good, healthy hydration habits year-round by regularly consuming water – from the tap, filtered, or bottled.

Other than exhaling water vapor, moisture loss from the body isn’t very noticeable during the winter months. People don’t notice sweat nearly as much at this time of year as it evaporates quickly in drier winter air, and performing the same, normal, everyday activities without consuming water can lead to mild dehydration.

A 1-2 percent loss in body water can affect a person’s mood, energy level, and mental awareness, and yet they might not realize that dehydration is making them feel this way. A simple glass of water can help with mood, energy and cognition.

In the winter, people are less likely to feel thirsty, so it’s important to be mindful about regularly consuming water in order to stay well-hydrated throughout the day. If you drink a lot of water during the summer, that’s a good habit you should maintain during the colder months of the year.

During the holiday season bottled water provides the perfect beverage choice for party hosts and guests who want to avoid or moderate calories, caffeine, sugar, artificial colors or flavors, alcohol, and other ingredients.

Whether as a replacement for high-calorie beverages or as an alternative to alcoholic beverages for guests and designated drivers, bottled water offers consumers a refreshing, hydrating, and convenient beverage that provides consistent safety, quality, and good taste. And with the variety of types available – from spring and purified, to mineral, to sparking bottled water – consumers have many choices to suit their specific needs and occasions.

Drinking adequate amounts of water also helps your skin, as the cold leaves it dry and parched.

Hydration at night also remains critical. During overnight sleep, a person can lose as much as a pound of weight due to sweating and exhaling water vapor (www.npr.org/sections/krulwich/2013/06/19/193556929/every-night-you-lose-more-than-a-pound-while-youre-asleep-for-the-oddest-reason).

Going to bed even mildly dehydrated can disrupt your sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation. Dehydration causes your mouth and nasal passages to become dry, setting you up for sleep-disruptive snoring and a parched throat and hoarseness in the morning. And a lack of pre-bed fluids can also lead to nocturnal leg cramps that may keep you awake. In addition to the frustration of fragmented sleep, being dehydrated during night can compromise your alertness, energy, and cognitive performance the following day. (sleepfoundation.org/sleep-topics/the-connection-between-hydration-and-sleep)

Like at any other point during the year, bottled water is an excellent healthy hydration choice for those trying to stay hydrated or avoiding calories, caffeine, sugar intake, artificial colors, or flavors and other ingredients. Consumers continue to increasingly choose refreshing, healthy, hydrating, and convenient beverages such as bottled water that provide consistent safety, quality, and good taste.”

