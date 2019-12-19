The NYSDEC Invites the Public to Comment About a Brownfield Cleanup Program Application for a Site on Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY

YONKERS, NY — December 18, 2019 — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application from Simchah 325 Yonkers, LLC for a site known as Simchah 325 Yonkers Ave, LLC, site ID #C360184. This site is located in the City of Yonkers within the County of Westchester and is located at 325-397 Yonkers Avenue.

Access the application and other relevant documents online through the DECinfo Locator: https://www.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C360184/. The documents also are available at the document repository located at Yonkers Public Library – Riverfront Branch, 1 Larkin Center, Yonkers, NY 10701.

There are several ways to comment on BCP applications. Comments can be submitted to the site Project Manager Kimberly Junkins at NYSDEC, 21 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561-1696; via email at kimberly.junkins@dec.ny.gov or by calling 845-633-5457. All comments must be submitted by January 17, 2020.

Site information can be viewed by entering the site ID noted above at: http://www.dec.ny.gov/cfmx/extapps/derexternal/index.cfm?pageid=3

What is the Brownfield Cleanup Program?

New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) is designed to encourage private-sector cleanups of brownfields and to promote their redevelopment as a means to revitalize economically blighted communities. The BCP is an alternative to “greenfield” (land not previously developed or contaminated) development and is intended to remove some of the barriers to, and provide tax incentives for, the redevelopment of brownfields. Since its inception (2003), the BCP has catalyzed the cleanup of more than 300 contaminated sites statewide and incentivized redevelopment. There are more than 350 active sites in the BCP.

Additional information on the State’s Brownfield program is available at DEC’s website: http://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/8450.html