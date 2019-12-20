Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor, and Hezi Aris Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Friday, December 20, 2019 @ 10am ET

Share your perspective and/or make inquiry on topic. Call: (347) 205-9201
Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … http://tobtr.com/s/11607837
WESTCHESTER, NY — Victoria Gearity, Ossining Mayor attends the Friday, December 20th broadcast speaking to recent infrastructure failures in Ossining and how that may be mitigated in the future. Inquiry with respect to the pending education funding formula trounced by New York State expecting a $6.1 billion shortfall in 2020 and how, if at all, the village can plan, much less contend, with such future adversity. This segment from 10-10:30am.
Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large, follows thereafter with hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news with commensurate analysis.