Welcome to “News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County…

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — December 30, 2019 — We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season; apparently, I was naughty in 2019, as Santa jammed enough coal in my stocking to heat all of Katonah…

Once again, I have out smarted myself by making my New Year’s resolution, not to make any resolutions, just saying that broke the resolution, so please sit back and enjoy this week’s “resolution free” edition of “News & Notes.”

My fellow Lions at the Bedford Hills Lions Club are sponsoring a Coat Drive that was kicked off at the Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Bedford Hills Train Station Saturday December 7. Clean and serviceable coats may be donated in their container located in the Bedford Town House until January 10. The collected coats will be donated to the Community Center of Northern Westchester in Katonah. For more information contact: George Rosamond, President, Bedford Hills Lions Club 914- 907-5693.

On January 20 at 10 a.m. the Harvey School in partnership with the New York Rangers invites your child ages 5 to 9 with little or no skating and hockey experience to try hockey for free. For more information and to register email hockey@hockeyschool.org.

The gang at John Jay Homestead is offering a “Historic House Tour for Families” every Saturday morning at 11 a.m. through January 25. What was life like 200 years ago, no I was not around…compare your everyday life with the way the Jay family lived in the early 1800s. This 25-minute tour of the historic house, designed for families with children 10 and under, will focus on the lack of modern conveniences and its impact on everyday life through examining objects such as chamber pots and open-hearth toasters.

Our annual “Clubhouse Christmas Spectacular” radio show food drive to benefit the Community Center of Northern Westchester’s Food Pantry was held at Grand Prix NY in Mount Kisco where over 815 pounds of food and $950 in cash donations were collected for the Center. Thanks to all…

Come and discover the many ways you can help to feed birds this winter. The program will be held on January 12 at 2 p.m. at Lasdon Park in the Main House, call 914-864-7264 for more information.

Our friends at Thunder Ridge Ski Area will open soon! Located in the rolling hills of Patterson with 22 trails, 3 chairlifts and 4 magic carpets, they have slow and gentle slopes to meet the needs of the newest skiers and snowboarders and advanced trails for the daring and adventurous. With day and night skiing and riding, it’s a mountain of fun for the whole family.

I feel more limber just writing about this, de-stress from your week with an invigorating yoga practice at the Katonah Museum of Art on January 19 at 10:30 a.m. Join Katonah Yoga instructors for a class and then explore the Museum galleries.

The Westchester Broadway Theatre is famous for presenting Broadway’s best musicals, but they mixing things up this January. Come see the hilarious new production of “Lend Me A Tenor” from January 3 through the 26th and they will treat you to a delicious 3-course served dinner with a selection of entrees for free. It’s the first time in their 45 years they have ever made this offer!

We want to wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous new year…Happy 2020!