Yonkers Awarded $350,000 for New Boat Dock at Downtown City Pier

Funding Awarded by NYS Regional Economic Development Council Will Support Growing Demand for Excursions, Dinner Cruises and Commuter Ferry Service

YONKERS, NY – December 23, 2019 – The City of Yonkers will receive $350,000 for the construction of a new floating boat dock along the Yonkers Downtown Waterfront through New York State’s latest round of Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) awards, Mayor Mike Spano announced today.

“This is an exciting project that will meet the increasing demand for waterborne tourism and transportation by expanding boat access to Yonkers’ growing Downtown Waterfront area,” said Mayor Mike Spano. “It’s another example of how we are utilizing our location and natural assets to establish waterfront amenities that attract new residents and visitors, foster transit-oriented development, and solidify Yonkers as a regional destination.”

The new floating dock will be constructed on the north side of the 1901 two-story City Pier, located in the Downtown Waterfront district, and will supplement boat access at the existing dock on the Pier’s south side which has emerged as a popular maritime destination for excursion and educational vessels and Hudson River cruise ships. The dock will foster the introduction of dinner cruise operators and is anticipated to become one of the home ports for the Henry Hudson’s replica ship, the Half Moon, upon its return to the Hudson Valley from the Netherlands. The dock is also envisioned to support future commuter ferry service between Yonkers and Manhattan.

“I thank Governor Cuomo and the REDC for their continued support through this competitive grant program which has yielded millions of dollars in investment in economic development projects throughout Yonkers,” said Mayor Spano.

The REDC funding awarded to Yonkers will leverage $1.1 million in City capital funds already approved for the project.

SOURCE: Christina Gilmartin | Communications Director | Office of the Mayor