Yonkers Exchange Club Honors Former Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner While His Successor P.C. Mueller and PBA Det. President Olson Snub Event 

The Yonkers Exchange Club Hezitorial
YONKERS, NY — November 27, 2019 — The Exchange Club of Yonkers has been around for many years and its Board members have done so many things for the City of Yonkers in so many ways. The Exchange Club honors those who have demonstrated leadership, accountability, vision, and selfless acts on behalf of others who live and work in Yonkers. It is solely planned and coordinated by those hard working Exchange Club Board members who do not need to be nor ever asked to be mentioned.
Thursday evening, on November 21st, the Exchange Club held their annual award dinner to honor three high ranking Yonkers Police Department officials. For the sake of this telling, Yonkersites and union members must all be informed as to why Yonkers is seemingly stuck in a time warp more indicative of its youth than the civility and maturity expected of their present age. How else can it be explained that a large number of people exhibit behavior that is reflective of their immature high school days. The days we most assuredly all remember … when mothers made cheese sandwiches for lunch, picked up the dirty laundry, and ignored the arrogance and rudeness of our youth. Facts the Yonkers Tribune recognizes our readers want, nay, need to know.
The venue was the Old Stone Mill. At around 7pm, the Exchange Club, with New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh emceeing, honored its selected and well deserved honorees who, without question are men of the year as well. Those honored were, recently retired Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner, Yonkers Police Captain Andrew McLaughlin of the 2nd Precinct, and Yonkers Police Captain Bryant Pappas of the Yonkers Police Communication Division.
These men, all special, honor their “Blue” uniforms by their respect of self, respect of their peers, and respect of the community at large. It was validated and evidenced by the standing room only crowd which included members from the Westchester District Attorney’s Office, State Senator Shelley Mayer, Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano who each stopped by to present proclamations of achievements to each respective honoree.
Attendees came from near and far to hear from the true Yonkers Police professionals being honored. We thought it most appropriate to give a shout out to all those who deliberately chose to inappropriately boycott being in the presence of such honorable men.
Initially, the scuttlebutt was that the Spano’s pick to succeed Police Commissioner Charles Gardner, the recently installed John Mueller and his BFF Yonkers Police Benevolent Association President Det. Keith Olson were making their Christmas list of those who were contemplating attending the celebratory event honoring the achievements of the men in “Blue”. Those uninitiated to the debauched nether lands, may find it incongruous to believe that the Captains, Lieutenants, and Sergeants Association (CLSA) members and the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association (PBA) members succumbed to the fear of retribution and likely intimidation and harassment by Spano gatekeepers Keith Olson, and his bought and paid for “head” cop John Mueller.
The Yonkers Tribune has also learned that current CLSA President Det. Sgt. Michael Koch, who was handed his position without being challenged, bought a table. Alas, not one union official bothered to show up for those being honored. The internecine battleground within the Yonkers Police Department is undermining those exacting the pain and those suffering from it.
Interestingly enough, CLSA Vice President Ralph Carroza, number two on the Captains’ list, chose not to attend. Det. Lt. Carroza was first hand-picked by Mayor Mike Spano and assigned to the Internal Affairs Division as well as to that of CLSA Vice President to keep his finger on the pulse.
If that were not enough, the Spano’s designated another loyalist, Det. Sgt. Charlie Walker, the Yonkers Guardians President, assigned to make sure the union only focuses superficially on its initial directive, that is, to insure that Black Yonkers Police Officers are treated fairly and respectfully within the department. It is a union selective upon whose behalf they choose to protect. They have a list of those they support and those they treat “unfairly”. It has become known as a “union” “silenced” by its own definition of what they contemplate will sit well by the Spano Administration. In so doing, they serve some of the members of their choosing, and disregard others. A travesty of its initial mission statement as to this day, not all Black Yonkers Police Officers have been treated fairly or respectfully. Some have been maligned by the very union that is supposed to protect Black men and women who wear “Blue”.
The Yonkers Guardians seem self-serving; sitting on the sidelines when one or more of their members, regardless of their race or ethnicity are victims of harassment. Perhaps they must be reminded that all Yonkers Police Officers must be treated fairly, unadulterated by their bias or the directive to which they unquestioningly submit. After all, are they all not Yonkers Police Officers deserving to be treated fairly and respectfully?
Besides the fact that these Spano loyalists are clearly conflicted, if these police personnel were concerned that attending the honorarium and recognition of Police Commissioner Charles Gardner, it has become blatantly evident that a red flag has been figuratively hoisted to reveal that under the aegis of Mayor Mike Spano and his merry band of brothers-in-charge, that a crisis has been fomenting by their directive and under their watch.
It is disconcerting for the Yonkers Tribune to contemplate by what means any police officer can survive, much less thrive, under the cloak of silence that permeates the Yonkers Police Department and the unions that permit this travesty to be sustained. The YT recognizes that this conduct was not initiated under this administration. The disappointment is that while the Spano Administration has not remedied the problems created before they took the helm, they have chosen to deleteriously further undermine the Yonkers Police Department’s chain of command where its very credibility has come into question by other law enforcement agencies, and other governments.
How does the community, served by the Yonkers Police Department, as well as Yonkers Police Officers, survive the toxic environment they are forced to inhabit and endure?
The Yonkers PBA also coughed up a table after being shamed into it by the Exchange Club Board members who donated two Police K-9 dogs to the department in the past.
Also insulting to these real professionals is that only one PBA Trustee decided to take his chances by attending the event so as to extend his appreciation toward others who wear “Blue”, as does he. Hopefully Keith Olson won’t start a false petition to remove him from an office that has been mismanaged and shadowed with some troubling allegations involving Olson and others.
Talk about mismanagement. … Can we talk? … Yonkers PBA President Det. Olson recently sold his members another ‘Brooklyn Bridge’ in another pathetic vote. He proposed raising the PBA members’ dues another hard-hitting $20 every two weeks per member to a total of $65 every two weeks, $130 every month, amounting to a yearly sum of $1,560. The PBA membership is comprised of approximately 480 Police Officers. 230 officers voted, “Yes”. 34 voted, “No”. Approximately 226 officers did not participate. In the 230-34 vote the members were duped again. More than half of the PBA members didn’t even bother to vote. There were reports that you had to sign your name and then check off a box designating either “Yes” or “No”. Can you guess the Political Action Committee (P.A.C.) to which they refer?
Yonkersites should know that it is the so-called Political Action Committee that coughs up $2,000 per month contractually to be paid so as to engage Nick Spano by the Yonkers PBA and $1,000 per month by the CLSA alone. No wonder the demand for the increase of dues by the PBA and CLSA membership. More about this issue in a future exposé.
At issue is that the ballot is not secret. A voter is required to write their name revealing how they voted. The antithesis of the “American” way. Perhaps before one can become a Yonkers PBA President one must pass a history lesson, and learn the concept of free of expression / speech.
Every person who is permitted to vote, should be logged by signing a book where all eligible members are listed. Every person that attends signs his/her name can vote one way or another or choose to cast the ballot as an abstention. In such a process every member can decide what is best in their judgment and not suffer any retribution since no one will be able to discern how anyone voted. That is the credible way to function. That IS the “American Way”.
The Yonkers Tribune has also heard that the Guinness drinking Spano cash cow told the membership that the PBA needed more cash for its Political Action Committee.
It may be prudent for Yonkers Police Officers to know that any Yonkers Police Benevolent Association member has the right to request a forensic audit through the Office of Westchester County District Attorney Anthony J. Scarpino, Jr. in writing. At present, not even one of the Yonkers PBA membership are privy to the amount of checks being written on behalf of the Yonkers PBA, to whom the checks are drawn, for what purpose, to whom, or even the names of the recipient political hacks.
Also missing in action were ALL the Yonkers City Council members. We presume they were too scared of losing the city cars, be pulled over, or their relatives would lose their city jobs. A shout out goes out to all those “do nothings” as well. It was just as well that they didn’t attend; the event was well planned with engaging and amazing speakers, excluding the short, babbling expression delivered by Mayor Mike Spano. On top of that, he was late attending the event.
There was only one Yonkers Police Chief that bothered to showed up to support his colleagues and to listen to the interesting and inspirational speeches defining and outlining the goals and accomplishments of some TRUE “Blue” police professionals.
In conclusion, we extend congratulations to all those police families and friends that attended, and the Yonkers Exchange Club. It is also evidently crystal clear that the morale and state of affairs of the Yonkers Police Department under Mike Spano, John Mueller and his drinking cash cow Keith Olson is self-serving a few members of the “family and friends” elite who have learned to undermine a once proud department that finds itself under assault from the inside.
For those who seek justice in the City of Yonkers under the Spano Administration it may be appropriate to reassess whether law enforcement under the “Yonkers Way” is appropriate for those who count themselves in the ranks of the YPD or if there are alternatives that permit professionalism to be rewarded with advancement rather than to be kept in check by a department that exacts revenge and can no longer think straight.
YPD requires leadership that is willing to infuse protocol, standards, legality, concern and respect of fellow officers and respect of community. YPD must learn to submit to the rule of law from top to bottom. Until and unless the ‘Yonkers Way” is expunged, Yonkers will fail to attract good people to live on the waterfront.
CLSA Vice President Ralph Carroza’s best friend is Vinny Spano. You wonder if he got his promotion because of this? Yonkers gets more corrupt by the hour.
Get over it….. it’s a civil service job and beyond the YPD bubble you are ALL meaningless no matter what your rank or position…. so make as much as you can be safe and get the heck off the job…..enjoy your families and friends because that’s what is all really about……who cares who went where… who did what….
At least Liam showed up. Mueller was probably out taking photos in Gardner’s office.
Liam showed up? For what? A party? Where was he for the taxpayers? No where to be seen that’s where he was. Liam should spare himself and his family and 2 friends another crushing and humiliating loss. Liam showed up! Big deal.
The only reason kader won was because of the blue wave.
McLaughlin 2021
Liam is FINISHED. He raised taxes almost 100% during the course of his council terms.
2021 Khader has no idea what’s coming for him!!! Zahy has lost Gordon and will like Khader
You must be a Spano because your math is off. Fool
Mayor Spano will be Mayor as long as he wants 78% of Yonkers residents voted for him. I hope he extends a fourth term , Yonkers Needs Spano
less than 20% of the registered voters in Yonkers voted-u must have gone to Yonkers schools to say that 78% of Yonkers voters voted for Spano.
A bad dream came true for YPD. Fat Mike Spano picked cash or union obligation over Integrity and professionalism. Gardner or any other previous PC would never think about tainting any cases no matter who they are.
PC Gardner was Breen’s best friend when he got his daughter in the Yonkers Traffic Unit-she probably never made a collar in her life-now that the Police Commissioner has retired and can’t help him anymore-Breen can’t be bothered-Breen is nothing but a bag of shit.
All the council except Khader voted for term limits, but none can lie like KO and Jon the Joker Mueller who stands all dressed up all night by his front door ready to ruin someone’s career.
Corazon voted no
Before you jump in the game know your facts about men that hide behind their positions. Until Nick Spano and union bosses like Keith Olson are gone Yonkers PD ‘s Integrity and professionalism doesn’t exist. If you come to Yonkers make sure you have a good damn lawyer.
Hey Det. Sgt. Charlie Walker, didn’t see your Guardian members on that pension padding list, but we anticipate reading your name soon. It was insulting, racist and pure harassment of a stand up man like Detective Davis who has worked with some many people over a 32 year span in Law Enforcement. Det. Davis never saw or played the race card like you and other guardians. Stand for all that is the American way and that is what a real man like Davis did. He was targeted and punished because he wrote the truth about an incident involving the Olsonettes.
Davis saw people and the truth.
The Guardians are a self serving organization that sits silent because they were given a couple spots so they could go after guys like Det. Davis who didn’t get any overtime because he won’t play ball with the PBA.
Why is the President of the Guardians in IAD ? Was that a payback for staying silent while they picked off some of your own? Charlie Walker’s other half acts as a rehab counselor earning Detective salary. Meanwhile she left hand written signs for another person of color not to use her DD desk. By the way she claims she is a holy roller.
Keith Olson and that fool John Mueller thought wrong. They thought that they could bully all those that stood in their way to the top. They were so misguided and that is why they have been tied up in State and Federal Court.
Keith you must be using the same stuff that on duty dope fiend 3rd Pct cop was using. That list you put out goes back at least 4 previous Commissioners ago and we don’t see all the current Yonkers PD blood suckers on your list like Pataky, Mahoney, Mike Mueller, Stuffing and the rest of those PBA ass kissers. Some of those people on that list retired 20 years ago or more. First of all you Mueller and others didn’t do too bad in Housing and Street crime. You boys rode the scam train.
Do your Homework, the list just points out an array of people who actually worked and scammers who were PBA and Spano lackeys.
The Tribune story is about respect for others not a history of something the Tribune has previously pointed out. Maybe the NYS Comptroller office can look into Yonkers while the NYS A.G. and the DOJ can do the Spano’s and it’s relationship with the police unions
All hail the Yonkers police and fire pensioners, the chief bankrupters of the city of Yonkers. You want to know where the City blows it money each year? Take a look at the pensions. Crooks, thugs, dope fiends, liars, scammers, cheaters, and beaters – Yonkers finest. Thanks for nothing Chuck G. Pensions (YPD&YFD) below.
Omg! This is outrageous. I worked for 35 years in private industry and made $280k per year, no paid OT and worked my ass off. And my pension benefit works out to be 69k a year! I have 401k and Social Security. So I’m ok. But these guys….How the hell can Yonkers afford these pensions, it’s not sustainable.
I’ve heard the way they finagle their HIGH pensions is by working insane amounts of overtime the last 3 years before they retire.
Congrats to all on th list. You deserve it! Screw the haters
You mean screw the Yonkers taxpayers right?
You guys are in the wrong lane, pump away at each other another time. Nobody cares. What people are concern with is a dirty police department run by the Spano Brothers. So if you have to pump then pump away at the truth.
Tubiolo watch her back
Spano’s are about to take you out
Your service’s are no longer needed
John Rubbo should be the new leader for the Yonkers Republican Party!
He’s a lifelong Republican, he’s supported every Republican candidate
He even attended Trump inauguration in 2016
Rubbo is a traitor who is concerned only about himself-nothing but a POS.
Rubbo is a two faced, lying, self absorbed, condescending, self serving puppet of the Mayor! Has done absolutely nothing for the 4th district! He’s one and done, I’ll vote for anyone that runs against him.
You really don’t know Keith Olson do you? In short Keith is a liar that lied against good supervisors and brothers in blue. He has threatened civilians and their families with tickets and bodily harm. He has also physically attacked other police personnel twice from the rear. In addition to buying his friend Mueller the seat he along with others beat another man down in Greenberg in front of a would be suspect’s female friend then drove all the way to Yonkers to get him treated.
Besides him being a overweight union thug he has all the qualities of a schoolyard bully. So that makes this individual a coward. Just ask around bro.
Every Yonkers resident owes a special gratitude to Keith Olson – He’s been on the forefront keeping us safe and secure. He also is the most powerful union leader in the state every cop in Yonkers is fortunate to have him as Leader.
Wrong, Barry is. Olson sold his membership out on 207c for a car and a job. He has been paying Nick Spano protection money since 2014.
I hear Barry is going to stuff the turkey this time around. Don’t worry KO they’ll be a few giblets left for you.
Z
Stopping by City Hall Monday to pick up all the harassment and complaints letters. Hoping we can find some missing files and find out who really broke into the Narcotics office. Good luck on your frivolous lawsuit boys. Didn’t see any witnesses willing to perjure themselves for Andy Quinn at the Exchange Dinner.
By the way, Olson and Mueller did the same thing to Hartnett in the end. That is why he would never give these trash cans a plug. Oh the Cheetah was on the stakeout too. They sat outside of Hartnett’a luncheon recording those who attended. Pure hood rats.
We need more cash for the Quinn Law Firm too. Keith Olson has been using the firm from Mueller to Olson’s assaults.
Olson would rather be protecting his friends like Vera than attending a ceremony honoring real police professionals.
Word is that Yonkers PD credibility is shot in the State. Don’t know which brother has what department.
Olson needed more cash to give to the Spano’s to see for his next pick. Don’t ask for receipts or copies of expenditures. Yonkers PD has become the worst job in the State under these thugs.
Keith Olson and John Mueller have been haters of their own for a very long time. They have lied and targeted civilians and their families, lied against Gardner, and other cops, and targeted other cops with threats of transfers. Olson himself has verbally and physically attacked civilians and police personnel. Wondering if he ever slapped around Purple or his bedroom walls. So for the Spano’s to have Mueller and Olson in charge of ANY legitimate police department is in itself an internal crime wave. Shame on those that say hello to those that were honored and didn’t show because of a fat stinking union boss and the lying Joker Mueller.
So true Hezi, the bought and paid for cop Mueller should release the overtime payroll to the public. Mueller’s pets are making over $230,ooo plus. Then Mueller hands out more cash and makes the a Narcotics Captain a Detective because it is his boy from the Fourth Precinct. You know the place, that where Mueller threw the beer-fest after he and the smelly union boss beat back a transfer order by Gardner. So true
Since when has the Yonkers Exchange become so important
These events are designed to raise money so they honor someone who can draw people
Gardener only draws overtime for his buddies
HEZI’s NOTE: That is a falsehood. It was the responsibility of the Police Chief to allocate OT or keep it in check, not PC Gardner. Mueller maintained the overtime for his favorites including his brother Michale Mueller whose that check saw him with an additional 59 hours in OT. The crisis continue und Mueller, no the Police Commissioner. Those favored will be earning upward of from $230,000 to $250,000 in their last years. The costs impact the city now and will continue by way of the pensions. This is the pension padding that has been permitted in Yonkers but not all Yonkersites are aware. —- Kindly, Hezi
In a couple of years Keith Olson and others may be teaching cooking classes with Convict Nick Spano.
Mike Spano will be washing their socks.
If that’s the case then why don’t you hold Hodges responsible for letting Captains make $300,000 in a year? And why didn’t you hold Gardner responsible when he was Chief and OT was spiraling out of control?
Your bias against Mueller and Olson is so obvious it’s laughable. Your sources have played you like a fiddle Mr. Aris. They played the Exchange Club this time too. That is why it had an all time low in attendance.
RESPONSE BY HEZI …
First off, under Hodges NO ONE ever earned $300,000 in any one year , including Captains. So let’s begin as far back as Hartnett. Under Hartnett it was permitted to earn as much as 100 ours in overtime (OT) every two weeks. In order to reduce OT costs Hartnett instituted one plan, which was revisited a couple of years later.Hartnett would call in any officer to is office to advise when that person was approaching the $180,000 to $185,000 mark and tat Hartnett would not permit that officer to exceed $200,000. Hartnett realized that the formula permitting OT to the chosen few, was undermined because court attendance permitted officers to exceed their OT limits. Hartnett changed the formula which was kept at 100 hours every two weeks maximum.
Gardner was Police Chief under Hartnett next. Under Gardner, 60 hours maximum was permitted every two weeks. In last year’s budget hearing before the Yonkers City Council Gardner advised that he preferred the maximum permitted hours not exceed 40 hours every two weeks, but since John Mueller was made Police Chief, it was Mueller as Police Chief that allots the times permitted per individual for OT. And Mueller kept the OT to 60, not 40 as Gardner wanted. You may not be aware that under present Police Commissioner John Mueller he made sure to afford his brother Michael Mueller 59 hours the last two week he worked knowing e would be retiring. .
Under Police Chief Mueller OT as gone way above $200,000 per individual that was a member of the “friends and family” network. Under Mueller eople are permitted to pension pad so their last years before retirement will be based on salaries, inclusive of OT, that will be earnings valued at between $230,000 to $250,000 per annum. This is the very basis that the YPD has already exceeded beyond the budget approval designated for FY 2019 despite the fact that Mueller was in Italy designated Acting Police Commission and thereafter Police Commissioner only about 3 months ago and te budget as been blown. Presuming you are a Yonkers resident, your tax burden will increase due to the OT that is out of control already.
Perhaps you would prefer to believe tat I have been fooled and played for a succor, but I suggest wit all due expect that you intend to undermine my integrity and the people who have for years been upstanding in their informing me on wat you are seemingly unaware or wish to be contrarian with facts that are not true and numbers that lie. I however have not forgotten that in America everyone is entitled to an opinion but they are not entitled to may up falseolds and pretend they are facts.
As for the the Exchange Club, it was my impression that they were supportive of te Yonkers Police Department. They also donated K9 dogs to the K9 Unit. I don’t know enough about the Exchange Club to judge their mission statement to which I am ignorant and unaware. What I do know is that many people attended out of respected to the men and women in “Blue”.
It seems impertinent not to show respect by attending those who wear “blue”.
You also suggest the Exchange Club has been played. If you are that intimate wit knowing that your assertion is valid, I suggest it be over you to suggest to te “powers” tat be to take corrective action to bring it in line with the demeanor and culture you expect, presuming others concur.
I am not fishing for an answer. Your insinuation tat demeans the Exchange Club is new to me. They ave been around for longer than I and this is the first anyone suggested there is something awry with respect to their conduct.
Lastly, I have no bias against either PC Mueller or PBA President Det. Olson. I expect ethical standards from all who have have influence to do good to elevate the City of Yonkers. Anything less just doesn’t cut it in my book. I hope it is likewise for you.
Kindly, Hezi
Straight and to point . Nice work Yonkers Tribune. The truth is told the same way always unlike the PBA way.
Strength in Garbo right Mr. Unity.
In the next couple of years the field will open up for Yonkers Mayor
Keith Olson is a top candidate
The Yonkers Police Department went downhill ever since Keith Olson and the Spano brothers came in. Keith Olson’s been giving the Yonkers PBA members’ cash away to all the politicians so he needed to raise the dues for more political cash to give away. Guessing that is why Olson and others got away with assaulting and threatening others besides the dopers who refuse urine tests and the doping cops they find in cars. As of the day that Charles Gardner vacated his office Yonkers Police Department is no longer a legitimate trustworthy Department. Gardner could no longer contain the sh*t that the Spano’s were doing. We know one thing Charles Gardner would never have recommended or supported the Mueller/ Olson poison cocktail for good family reason. Hope the Feds investigate the internal web of the Spano contracts, union cash, and how Nick Spano and Joe Spano cashed in on the Yonkers taxpayers.
The CLSA should hold their monthly meetings at Gigante’s with Mike and Nick Spano. Carroza and Walker just happen to land in IAD. Sure sounds like they are conflicted. What do these investigators do when one or more of their Yonkers members get investigated or Spano’s? Oh we know? They tell the Spano’s to see if they are on the naughty list and then they separate the Guardians from the CLSA members.
What a shame! That beer bashing refusing a transfer John the “Joker” Mueller snubs Gardner? We can understand how a curb runner like the fat union boss won’t attend because Bryant is too fast and too smart from any sneak attack by the stink ass. Maybe Olson had to go obstruct another investigation for a doped up cop.
Come to Yonkers where union leaders in the Police Department’s pay the Yonkers Mayor’s convict brother 2,000 a month and the CLSA 1,000 but that had no bearing in making Keith Olson’s BBF head chef. Not surprised.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mollen_Commission
Mollen Commission
Why don’t you get someone to run against this crooked KO? I’m not involved with the YPD but sounds like there is much deception, decension and dereliction of duty. If your grievances are legitimate, there has to be one strong man in YPD to stand up. Run a strong candidate and keep Hezi informed and the public will support change!
Thanks to a true professional like Charles Gardner. You know KO the guy that told you and Mueller no everyday.
Sure is safe but you forgot to tell the public about all the guns Yonkers just recovered. Now when can I rent that High rise on the waterfront.
Yonkers is the safest city
Author
I have also heard that expressed but there has never been any public notice of the crime statistics of the past Juxtaposed to the present. They do not exist. It is however an interesting fairy tale. — Kindly Hezi
Keith Olson the Yonkers PBA Pres is not only struggling liar, but an errand fat boy for another fat man. He called one or more of the honorees a rat. The only union rat and Nick Spano rat is Keith Olson. Wasn’t unity when he lied against all those cops including the one he tried to expel from the PBA. Tell your unity story to Jonny Jones.
Wondering how that butterball cheese filled turkey was KO. Dribble any on your smelly sweater vest today?
Crime is on the rise. Mueller and Spano do not release information to the public unless they are forced like when the District Attorney’s office is involved. They never even reported the person who jumped at 1 Glenwood.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity.
Bible
Strength in Unity!
Yeah and thanks to John Mueller people are even making more cash. They are rounding $230,000 plus. Thanks to Olson and Mueller civilians and other cops were targeted and harassed. Thanks to them they save drug users in full uniform. Thanks to them they always tamper with evidence.
And on a side note, morale is in the gutter while they decide their next move with Nick Spano. Suck job.
They’re not being there was probably the highlight of the evening! Wouldn’t expect anything else from those mutts.
Congratulations to the honorees. Wish Chuck many years of good health and joyous travels.
I feel bad because a bought a bag of Spano cheese nips just in case the Olsonettes got hungry
Rumor has it that Yonkers Patrol Officer (and part-time Yonkers Parking Enforcement Genius), YPD Deputy Dawg, also boycotted the event, as he ran out of Parking Citations to hand out to anyone who showed up who some believe shouldn’t be there. Instead, he was last seen following Ru-Ros’s car, to see if he was found to be in violation of any ‘questionable’ slip of the law (like driving 30.5 mph in a 30 mph zone)
Thanks to Gardner’s leadership
Overtime ballooned to 30 million dollars
When will the Yonkers swamp be drained, Spano and his clan need to be taken to jail.
It is a very dangerous place when you have rogue cops working for the Spano’s on the street. Imagine these cops wearing union hats and being put in special areas. That is how they control what goes on. No Justice to be found as long as the Spano’s are running Yonkers. Just look what happened at the start of the Jamal case.