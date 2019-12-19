YONKERS, NY — December 19, 2019 — Yesterday morning, at 8:23am, Yonkers Engine company 310 was dispatched to a call of a motor vehicle accident on the Saw Mill River Parkway. When they arrived they found a car off the parkway roadway and immersed in the river that borders the parkway. They recognized that a driver was trapped in the vehicle with water that had flooded the interior of the car up to the dashboard and the victims chest cavity. They rushed into the frigid water and extricated the woman from the car. The driver was in the freezing water for an evidently extended period of time and was evidently in shock.
The patient was rushed to hospital by ambulance. An update regarding her condition has yet to be divulged. When it is received, we will update this report.
SOURCE: Joseph Citrone | Deputy Chief of Personnel | Yonkers Fire Department