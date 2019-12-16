Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris on RadioWestchester With Host Bob Marrone Monday, December 16th from 8:20-8:50am ET

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — December 15, 2019 — RadioWeschester Host Bob Marrone has invited Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large Hezi Aris to his Monday, December 16th broadcast from 8:20-8:50am. Discussion will center on the Hezitorial lede: Yonkers Stirs the Pot: As the Nation Turns Blue Yonkers’ Roots Remain Red

By HEZI ARIS .

RadioWestchester.com is heard every mid-week day from 6-10am. The radio station is situated at the New Rochelle Metro North Station and has already earned the name: “The Station At the Station”. The subjects broached with Hezi will be the one noted, among other subject matter of Host Bob Marrone’s choosing.

The call-in number to RadioWestchester is (914) 222-3141. There are specific segments to the broadcast when Host Bob Marrone invites local callers to share their perspective on issues of concern. RadioWestchester begins its broadcast day at 6am and concludes at 10am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large, initiates the Westchester On the Level broadcast which is heard this Monday from from 10am-12Noon and every Monday to Friday throughout the year. Discussion centers on hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international concerns with commensurate analysis. The subject covered may be discerned by way of this hyperlink: https://www.yonkerstribune.com/2019/12/john-bailey-white-plains-citizenetreporter-publisher-editor-michael-edelman-esq-political-analyst-and-hezi-aris-yonkers-tribune-editor-at-large-on-westchester-on-the-level-monday-december . To participate, call 347-205-9201. You can listen to the broadcast via the following hyperlink “live” or on “demand” for the December 16th, 2019 broadcast by way of the following hyperlink … http://tobtr.com/s/11607825 … John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher / Editor will attend from 10-10:30am, Michael Edelman, Esq., Political Analyst from 10:30-11am, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – Monday, December 16, 2019 from 11am-12Noon.