11 Bronx Gang Members Charged In Manhattan Federal Court With Racketeering, Firearms, And Narcotics Offenses

As part of the racketeering conspiracy, SPENCER is charged with the October 31, 2017, murder of Luis Vargas. LAFONE ELEY is charged with shooting at a rival gang member on June 25, 2017. STEFVON ELEY is charged with shooting a disfavored member of the Monroe Houses Crew on June 30, 2017, and with shooting at rival gang members on May 30, 2018. VINCENT, DANFORTH, and BURT are charged with slashing a rival gang member on September 14, 2019. SPENCER, JENKINS, MALIK TUNSTALL, PRICE TUNSTALL, VINCENT, GONZALEZ, and DANFORTH are charged with participating in a narcotics conspiracy. MCLAUGHLIN is charged with bank fraud conspiracy and aggravated identify theft. Seven defendants were arrested today and will be presented this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge James L. Cott. Three defendants are in state custody on other charges and will be transferred to federal custody at a later date. The case has been assigned to United States District Judge Analisa Torres.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “As alleged in the indictment, the defendants in this case were members of a violent crew operating in the James Monroe Houses in the Bronx. The violence perpetrated by Monroe Houses Crew members is exemplified by the murder, slashing, and three shootings alleged in today’s indictment. Thanks to the efforts of our partners at the NYPD, HSI, and DOI, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said: “Violence in the streets of New York City will not be tolerated. The stellar investigative efforts of our NYPD detectives, working together with our law enforcement partners and federal prosecutors, has shut down a violent crew to maintain safety for all.”

HSI Special Agent-in Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh said: “As alleged in the indictment, the Monroe Houses crew was responsible for multiple acts of violence and other forms of mayhem. The defendants are charged with participating in shootings, a slashing, narcotics distribution, and bank fraud. HSI is allied with our law enforcement partners to hold crew members accountable for the havoc they wreak on our communities, and together we will ensure there are consequences for their actions.”

DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett said: “DOI is committed to ensuring that New York City public housing remains free from violent gang activity that invades our communities and erodes the safety of residents. We are proud to have partnered with the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, New York City Police Department, and the New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations to secure today’s indictment and protect the residents of the James Monroe Houses.”

According to the allegations in the Indictment unsealed today in Manhattan federal court [1] :

NYSHIEM SPENCER, a/k/a “Willy,” LAFONE ELEY, a/k/a “Fon Fon,” STEFVON ELEY, a/k/a “Balla,” SHALIK JENKINS, a/k/a “Sha Money,” a/k/a “Double O,” MALIK TUNSTALL, a/k/a “Leaky,” PRICE TUNSTALL, a/k/a “P-Black,” NASIR VINCENT, ALLAN GONZALEZ, a/k/a “Bobby,” JONELL DANFORTH, a/k/a “JD,” ELIJAH BURT, a/k/a “Dizzy,” and ASHANAE MCLAUGHLIN,” are members and associates of the Monroe Houses Crew, a racketeering enterprise that operates principally in the James Monroe Houses. In order to enrich the enterprise, preserve and protect the power of the enterprise, and enhance its criminal operations, Monroe Houses Crew members and associates committed, conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence, including murder; distributed and possessed with intent to distribute narcotics; committed robberies; engaged in fraud; and obtained, possessed, and used firearms.

On or about October 31, 2017, SPENCER and others planned and helped carry out a shooting that resulted in the death of Luis Vargas in the vicinity of 1715 Randall Avenue in the Bronx, New York.

On or about June 25, 2017, LAFONE ELEY and others shot at a rival gang member in the vicinity of the James Monroe Houses in the Bronx, New York.

On or about June 30, 2017, STEFVON ELEY shot and injured a member of the Monroe Houses Crew who had fallen out of favor with other members of the Monroe Houses Crew, in the vicinity of the James Monroe Houses in The Bronx, New York.

On or about May 30, 2018, STEFVON ELEY shot at rival gang members in the vicinity of Rosedale Avenue and Randall Avenue in The Bronx, New York.

On or about September 14, 2019, VINCENT, DANFORTH, BURT, and others slashed a rival gang member in the vicinity of 670 Castle Hill Avenue in The Bronx, New York.

* * *

A chart containing the names, charges, and maximum and minimum penalties for the defendants is set forth below. The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Berman praised the outstanding investigative work of the NYPD, HSI, and DOI.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew K. Chan and Justin V. Rodriguez are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

COUNT CHARGE DEFENDANTS MAX. PENALTY Count One Racketeering conspiracy 18 U.S.C. § 1962(d) NYSHEIM SPENCER Life imprisonment LAFONE ELEY

STEFVON ELEY

SHALIK JENKINS

MALIK TUNSTALL

PRICE TUNSTALL

NASIR VINCENT

ALLAN GONZALEZ JONELL DANFORTH ELIJAH BURT

ASHANAE MCLAUGHLIN 20 years’ imprisonment Count Two Violent crime in aid of racketeering 18 U.S.C. §§ 1959 and 2 LAFONE ELEY 20 years’ imprisonment Count Three Firearms offense 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c) and 2 LAFONE ELEY Life imprisonment Mandatory minimum of ten years’ imprisonment Court Four Violent crime in aid of racketeering 18 U.S.C. §§ 1959 and 2 STEFVON ELEY 20 years’ imprisonment Count Five Firearms offense 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c) and 2 STEFVON ELEY Life imprisonment Mandatory minimum of ten years’ imprisonment Count Six Violent crime in aid of racketeering 18 U.S.C. §§ 1959 and 2 STEFVON ELEY 20 years’ imprisonment Count Seven Firearms offense 18 U.S.C. §§ 924(c) and 2 STEFVON ELEY Life imprisonment Mandatory minimum of ten years’ imprisonment Count Eight Violent crime in aid of racketeering 18 U.S.C. §§ 1959 and 2 NASIR VINCENT

JONELL DANFORTH ELIJAH BURT 20 years’ imprisonment Count Nine Narcotics conspiracy 21 U.S.C. § 846 NYSHEIM SPENCER

SHALIK JENKINS

MALIK TUNSTALL

PRICE TUNSTALL

NASIR VINCENT

ALLAN GONZALEZ JONELL DANFORTH Life imprisonment Mandatory minimum of ten years’ imprisonment Count Ten Bank fraud conspiracy 18 U.S.C. § 1349 ASHANAE MCLAUGHLIN 30 years’ imprisonment Count Eleven Aggravated identity theft 18 U.S.C. § 1028A and 2 ASHANAE MCLAUGHLIN Mandatory two years’ imprisonment