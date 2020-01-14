ANE Adds New Hire from Yonkers to Lead New York Expansion

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ — January 14, 2020 — ANE, Agency Network Exchange LLC, announced the addition of Kevin Grove as Regional Director and Frank Vetrano as Director of Membership. Vetrano is from Yonkers, N.Y.

“The quality of ANE is reflective of the caliber of talent we attract,” added Elizabeth Schenk, ANE’s Chief Executive Officer. “Both Kevin and Frank bring a wealth of knowledge and a stellar reputation to our growing staff. They will be instrumental in achieving our aggressive growth plans with our member agencies and carriers as well as expanding our footprint.”

Vetrano brings 43 years of industry experience, previously with the Hanover Group as Regional Vice President for New Jersey and downstate New York. His career path also included Fireman’s Fund, USF&G, and St Paul. Vetrano has a keen understanding of the New York insurance environment and is well known and respected by agencies and carriers. He will lead ANE’s expansion into New York.

Grove graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a BS in business management and a minor in economics. He spent the last 16 years with Travelers as an account executive and most recently, regional director in Pennsylvania. Kevin will manage the relationships with our current members in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in addition to expanding the company’s footprint in eastern and central Pennsylvania.

About ANE

Established in 2009, Agency Network Exchange LLC (ANE) is a network of independent insurance agencies. It provides its member agencies increased opportunities to grow their revenues and profits. Currently, ANE has over 70 individually owned member agencies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania that place more than $750 million in written premium. Visit www.ane-agents.com for more information.