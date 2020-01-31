Assemblyman Nader Sayegh to Host First Annual Health Fair and Flu Clinic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Presents $12,500 Grant to Yonkers Office for the Aging

YONKERS, NY— January 30, 2020 — On Friday, January 31st, New York State Assemblyman Nader J. Sayegh (D-Yonkers) of the 90th Assembly District will host his first annual Health Fair and Flu Shot Clinic at his District Office. In the midst of an especially severe flu season which has claimed the lives of multiple children across New York State, Assemblyman Sayegh has assembled leading physicians from across the community to provide valuable insight to residents about what they can do to protect themselves and their families this season. Free flu shots will also be provided courtesy of Robert Jacobson Pharmacy. In addition, Assemblyman Sayegh will be joined by Kelly Chiarella to present a $12,500 grant to the Yonkers Office for the Aging courtesy of the New York State Assembly. This additional funding will be utilized to expand programming from the Office of the Aging to seniors across the district. Legislators, physicians and staff available for questions,. Opportunities for photos to follow.
WHEN: Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:30PM- 2:30 PM
WHERE: District Office of Assemblyman Nader J. Sayegh
35 East Grassy Sprain Road, Suite 406B Yonkers, NY 10710
WHO:
– Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (Assembly District 90)
– Kelly Chiarella, Director Yonkers Office for the Aging
– Dr. Ammir Rabadi
– Dr. Michael DiGiorno
– Dr. Rajendra Rampersaud
– Dr. Josef Boules