JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — January 7, 2020 — Recently, two incredible parallel but related things happened. In synagogues around the world, the Torah section was read recounting Joseph’s dreams, being sold into slavery, imprisoned, and then interpreting the dreams of Pharaoh’s servants. (Genesis 37-40) Even though we know that every word of every sentence is significant, its easy to overlook some things that don’t seem obvious, even though God has a lesson for us in each verse.

One of these is Genesis 37:15-17 where Joseph, looking for his brothers, encounters a man who asks Joseph what he is looking for. Joseph says he’s looking for his brothers, and asks the anonymous man if he can tell him where they are, as if the man knows who Joseph’s brothers are and where they went. But he does. Coincidentally, the man says that he heard Josephs brothers say, “Let’s go to Dothan.” So, Joseph went to Dothan, and found them.

This sets the stage for Joseph being sold into slavery, becoming an aid to Pharaoh, the Jewish people being enslaved, and then redeemed from Egypt hundreds of years later to return to Zion. If Joseph had not encountered the anonymous man, the rest of the story might not have happened.

We all have asked for directions from strangers, and rely on their help and sense of direction to get where we need to go. This story with Joseph is a biblical parallel to pulling into a gas station to ask for directions, but far more significant.

Who was the anonymous man? According to Jewish tradition, he was an angel sent by God to make sure that everything occurred the way it was meant to. In all likelihood, neither Joseph nor the angel knew that they were being used by God to mark one of the most pivotal biblical stories, and significant eras of Jewish history.

At the same time this scripture was being recounted around the world, a woman in Chicago, “Generous Gina,” was playing the role of angel as well, sowing into the effort of many people to make their dreams to come to Israel with Run for Zion possible. “Generous Gina” however, did perceive that God was directing her.

“The Vision The Lord gave me concerning ‘Run for Zion’ Habakkuk 2:2, Then the Lord told me, Gina: I will give you my message in the form of a vision. Write clearly enough to be read at a glance.” And she wrote.

It took time and generosity to make donations on dozens of Run for Zion participants’ crowdfunding pages. She sent each person a message, “I am writing this for you to understand clearly what the Lord has given me concerning all Run for Zion (participants), and that you too will be able to see it and run with me.”

God said, “I have seeded you for the ‘Billion Flow’ and there is enough seed in you as my daughter and a scholar under Pastor Bill Winston to believe that everyone running for Zion can have and receive, based on your Faith in Me and My Word, donations of $5,500 so their trip is free and that My Kingdom is abundantly supplied.”

Generous Gina understood that $5500 is significant because at that level, each participant receives subsidies that can make their Israel trip virtually free. Her vision, from God, highlights a lesson from Pastor Winston’s book “Seeding For the Billion Flow.” “God has asked me to join my faith with His Faith and to know and recognize that God has placed within me and all of His children enough seed to cause billions to come into His Kingdom. As Pastor Winston said not just money, but souls and everything else we need to live out an Isaiah 55:8-9, 3 John 2, Deuteronomy 28:2-13, and Genesis 26:12-15 lifestyle.”

Like a true runner, Generous Gina is setting a fast pace for others to join her in Israel. “Some may be even having a hard time getting (this vision and opportunity). Not a million, a billion!” She challenges others to share her vision, “Come on, say it out loud! “I’m Seeded for the Billion Flow!” The thought that I, Gina, am “Seeded for the Billion Flow” came alive in me. I got excited and said, “Okay Lord,” like Mary be it unto me.”

God shared the vision from when I was working bagging cotton over 30 years ago. God is using a past experience to get me to understand His Ways. I love it! He showed a vision of a conveyor belt with piles of seeds waiting to fall into its package, such as tomato seeds, watermelon seeds, cucumber seeds, etc. Then He said you are the package and I have placed within you enough seeds to bring in a “Billion Flow Harvest.”

“These donations will profit Zion and will profit each of us; the scripture came to mind, Isaiah 55:1 ‘Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.’ The AMP say, ‘ … [simply accept it as a gift from God]. Yes! This trip will be a gift from God for all the participants.’”

“God will use this as an opportunity to (generate hundreds of thousands of dollars) towards the upkeep of His Kingdom and all participants will get to go on the trip for free, Glory To God. For every person who donates I have been praying Deuteronomy 1:11 ‘God has even promised to bless us a thousand times more, and I pray that he will.’”

Generous Gina is currently fifth in total fund raising to bless Israel and has set the pace, implored others to follow her. “If you have the faith to believe, please join me, I need friends to help me carry this to the rooftop. We are to water the seed, prune it, love it and speak to it, and the Glory of God will manifest it.”

Gina embodies the Run for Zion tag line, “bless Israel with every step.” She also knows that all Run for Zion participants will be blessed as well by this unique, life-changing experience. To join Gina in Jerusalem, to sow into the opportunity for others to do so, or to be part of the Run for Zion Virtual Runner program, visit RunforZion.com.

Jonathan Feldstein was born and educated in the U.S. and immigrated to Israel in 2004. He is married and the father of six and became a grandfather in 2018. Throughout his life and career, he has been blessed by the calling to fellowship with Christian supporters of Israel and serve as a bridge between Jews and Christians. He shares insights and experiences of living as an Orthodox Jew in Israel, writing for prominent Christian and conservative web sites and appearing on many Christian TV and radio programs. He is the president of Run for Zion and the Genesis 123 Foundation. He can be reached at firstpersonisrael@gmail.com and via www.runforzion.com.