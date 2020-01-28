Weir Only Human

FLOWER MOUND, TX — January 28, 2020 — For the past few months some friends and I have been involved in the challenging pursuit of reading and understanding the Bible, Old and New Testaments. Although raised in the Catholic faith, my education in the Scriptures was more perfunctory than scholarly. I grasped the necessity for the Ten Commandments as a method of teaching right from wrong. Moreover, from an early age, I began to realize that the concept of a higher power, watching my every move and adding sins to my soul every time I transgressed, was significant in the formation of a conscience. I also learned that sins can be forgiven if you do penance for them.

As a Catholic, growing up on the lower east side of Manhattan, the need for expiation of my sins became a weekly endeavor. Each Saturday I’d go to “confession” at St. Bridget’s Church on 8th St. and Avenue B. When I pushed aside the curtain and entered the little wooden booth, a sliding panel would be opened and I could see the vague profile of a priest sitting on the other side of the hallowed chamber. “Bless me father, for I have sinned. It has been one week since my last confession,” I’d say without being prompted. When the amorphous voice responded, asking me to spell out my weekly wickedness, I’d admit to using curse words, resorting to violence against neighborhood combatants and maybe allowing some evil thoughts to occupy my mind.

The black-robed figure would tell me the prayers to say in order to atone for my childhood peccadilloes and I’d leave the cubicle, walk to the altar, kneel down and recite the Lord’s Prayer, the Apostles’ Creed and a few Hail Marys. That was the beginning of my absolution. The following day was Sunday and I’d attend Mass (church), prepared to accept Holy Communion, a ritual in which our pastor, Monsignor Lynch, would walk along the railing next to the altar and place the host (a consecrated wafer) on the tongue of each kneeling worshipper. The host signified the body of Christ, or the “sacrificial lamb” that is absorbed into the body of a Christian during atonement.

I’ve always believed that my religious instruction, inculcated into my thought processes at an early age, gave me a disciplined code of morality, a sensitive conscience if you will, that has kept me off that malevolent road to perdition. Once embedded in our subconscious, scruples become a nagging, scolding sentinel, keeping vigil over our thoughts and actions. Those without a conscience often end up as sociopaths, acting out hostility on impulse, without a scintilla of remorse. That doesn’t mean to suggest that all Christians adhere to the principles of the Good Book, but, one wonders how immoral we’d all be if we had been raised with no moral compass. Inasmuch as my compass was firmly pointing skyward, I felt my heavenly reward was in the bag.

Therefore, when the idea for a Bible study group came up I hesitated because I thought it wasn’t necessary for me, since my moral foundation was set in place as a teenager. What could I possibly learn from a 2000 year-old book that would make a difference in my life? During the first few weeks I’d challenge some of the precepts because they seemed redundant to an old Catholic like me. Nevertheless, it soon became obvious that I didn’t know as much as I thought. Yes, I knew a few prayers I could rely on to comfort me when there was no earthly consolation. However, if my prayers seemed to go unanswered I’d begin to doubt my creed.

Soon, it became clear that the Bible is a history of civilization with all its violent struggles, its vices and its virtues. While thousands of years have passed since the age of Moses, Solomon, David, Jesus, Mary and Joseph; the legacy of Christianity survived the ravages of time and continues to be one of the most powerful forces on this rotating ball of mud. A tome with that much heritage deserves more than scant attention; it deserves to be acknowledged as the genesis of enlightenment at the dawn of creation. It’s a compilation of parables that tell us how faith can sustain us when all else fails, and how love can find us when we thought we were lost.

It’s about finding excellence in imperfect people and loving them despite their flaws. In the pages of that sacred text are the lessons of life from those who often defied a higher power, only to be destroyed by their own faithless forays into depravity. Ultimately, it’s a tutorial on the power of faith, an integrity test to discover who you think you are and why you think your life has meaning. We’re still in the Old Testament, so there’s a long way to go. Nonetheless, despite a few spirited (no pun) debates, I think we’ve all been educated and enriched by the experience.

# # #

Bob Weir is a veteran of 20 years with the New York Police Dept. (NYPD), ten of which were performed in plainclothes undercover assignments. Bob began a writing career about 16 years ago and had his first book published in 1999. He also became a syndicated columnist under the title “Weir Only Human.”