Yonkers First 2020 Homicide Hezitorial

YONKERS, NY — January 14, 2020 — It has become standard practice under the aegis of Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller that not all media outlets are apprised of police issues. Yesterday’s fatal stabbing of a 60-plus year-old woman was known to the assailant. Yonkers Police Communications Officer Jaren Singer evidently sent notice of the homicide to select media outlets, but the Yonkers Tribune was not one of them. In fact, we have not received any notice of any crimes whatsoever since John Mueller was first designated as Acting Police Commissioner, or since he was elevated to Yonkers Police Commissioner. One must surmise that P.C. Mueller’s conduct continues to assert his unsubstantiated position that crime is down, despite the fact that no statistics have ever been divulged. Yonkers Tribune by Mueller;’s reasoning suggests crime is UP and that the budget that was allocated for the YPD have been blown above and beyond budget allocations. Alas, Mueller has divulged no proof, only assertions. That sort of demeanor undermines the integrity of the YPD. Doesn’t he realize that? If not, when will he? For him its is mantra. When the budget cycle returns fron stage before the Yonkers City Council, the excess spending by the YPD will be revealed.

Having read reports of yesterday’s homicide in those media outlets informed to some extent, but not about the crime that had been known to have transpired, it is evident that YPD’s conduct of noticing crime is incongruous with and an anomaly to conduct among other police departments in the New York Metropolitan area.

Other news reports inform that YPD has a suspect. YPD does not inform the public that the alleged perpetrator was the same person who called the YPD to advise them that it was he who fatally stabbed the 60-plus year old woman sometime before Noon on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Communications Officer Jared Singer in another news report issued today, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, is quoted by The Journal News that “the investigation is still ongoing, including a motive for the attack.” Interestingly, the unnamed person admitting to the fatal stabbing is known to YPD. He is described internally by YPD as an EDP (Emotionally Depressed Person).

The homidice took place at Beaumont Circle, in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Yonkers Police Precinct One.

YPD posted on Facebook that “there is no threat to community” … and … that the investigation is “in its infancy”. Further, “It’s not a random event, they are known to each other.”

The takeaway reveals a YPD Communications Department that is told how to spin a situation rather than simply to reveal the “facts”as they are!”