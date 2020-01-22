The Testimony of Perjurers Hezitorial

Yonkers Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Det. Keith Olson Incensed

Yonkers Police Personnel Files Demanded By New Evidence Law Requirements

Former Yonkers Police Detective Sean Forgarty’s Admission of Perjury Puts Into Question Sworn Testimony Presented by Yonkers Police Officers

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — January 22, 2020 — When Westchester County Judge Helen Blackwood last week demanded dozens of files of police personnel regarding the case of a 17-year-old charged with the fatal shooting of another teenager, the hornets nest of injustice was embittered, angered, and flustered. The integrity of Yonkers Police testimony in cases that litter the conduct of Yonkers Police perjurers is legendary.

Returning to malign the system is the Quinn Law Firm’s Andrew Quinn, Esq., who represents the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association to maintain a lid on the many cases of deceitful testimony contrived by perjurers in the Yonkers Police Department (YPD).

Contesting the conduct of the court is none other than PBA President Det. Olson who illegally gained access to Yonkers Police Personnel flies in an effort to seemingly undermine the integrity and conduct of a Yonkers Police Detective. Olson simply absconded the files because he could; he never gained authority to do so from any court of law. Instead Olson decided to take information to which he was never entitled to gain access. Whether the Yonkers Police Detective’s record was pristine or not, though it most assuredly was, Olson procured the information to which he was not ethically or legally entitled.

Now, in front of Hon. Helen Blackwood’s Court, Olson challenges her right to demand Yonkers Police Department personnel files to which she does have the legal right to demand, but to which he is not legally permitted to engage as he did in the case of the Yonkers Detective mentioned herein.

The Yonkers Police Benevolent Association President Det. Keith Olson, is a known thug that has threatened people, engaged in evidence tampering, protected police perjurers, known to drive while intoxicated, and so much more. Worse than that, Olson has brought nothing but State and Federal lawsuits that have no doubt raised the eye-brows of the Department of Justice (DoJ). Those who question whether the DoJ are in Yonkers may be wise to ask Yonkers Department of Sanitation workers who are in the know, and have likely already cut a deal with the government.

The conduct of the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association has been bolstered by decades of flagrant abuse under one Yonkers administration after another. The offices of Mayors of Yonkers have underwritten the domineering conduct of the para-military demeanor of well-intentioned and professional Yonkers Police Department personnel who adhere to a Code of Conduct and Ethics. Undermining the ethical integrity of those who are members of the YPD are the Yonkers Police Benevolent Association thugs who have undermined those who serve the City of Yonkers in Blue.

Should the demands of Hon. Helen Blackwood’s Court not be complied, the maligned, bullying tactics of the Yonkers PBA on the Yonkers Police Department will continue to be an aberration of the Code of Conduct they have sworn to abide.

How much longer can the City of Yonkers suffer its reputation permitted to wallow in the gutter. How much longer can Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.’s reputation be questioned, especially in an election year, because the perjury committed by some Yonkers Police and Police Benevolent Association union members’ cases connected to perjured testimony must now be expunged. Yonkers Police Department personnel suffer as do the taxpayer’s who fork over their dollars to pay for one lawsuit after another that Yonkers Corporation Counsel cannot and does not win. And what about those maligned and incarcerated by false testimony? When are they made whole? This travesty of justice must not be permitted to continue. When will Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stop permitting this conduct?

The demeanor and conduct of the likes of Yonkers PBA Pres. Det. Olson is a historical legacy and travesty of undermining the law.

At issue now is whether Olson will win another legal fight that besmirches those who uphold the Code of Conduct to which they abide. The City of Yonkers has suffered too many black eyes at the hands of Olson, a bully known and witnessed to have physically beaten and manhandled many Yonkers Police Officers into submission to maintain his domineering control over the men and women in Blue.

When is enough, enough?