“The brilliant pianist Simone Dinnerstein is one of my favorite collaborators, and I’m thrilled to welcome her back to the Miller stage with a three-concert Bach series that she curated. With her unique interpretation of Bach coupled with a stellar lineup of guest musicians, this series promises to be a special experience, beginning with this intimate evening of Sonatas.” –Melissa Smey, Miller Theatre Executive Director

# # # # #

NEW YORK, NY — January 8, 2020 — The three-concert Bach series will be presented on the following dates.

Thursday, January 30, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Program: Bach Sonatas

Sonata in B Minor for flute and piano, Sonata in E-flat major for flute and piano, Sonata No.2 in D major for cello and piano, and Sonata No.4 in C minor for violin and piano

Thursday, February 13, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Program: Bach Concertos

Keyboard Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Orchestral Suite No.2 n B minor, and Erbarm dich mein, o Herre Gott

Thursday, March 12, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Program: Bach Collection

Concerto for Violin and Oboe in D minor, Cantata Ich habe genug, and Chorale Prelude Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ

The artists are …

Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Rebecca Fischer, violin

Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello

Christina Jennings, flute

Lady Evanyshyn, mezzo-soprano

Alecia Lawyer, oboe

Miller Theatre

2960 Broadway at 116th Street

New York, NY 10027

Box Office:212.854.7799

# # # # #

Barbara Barton Sloane, is a well respected publicist, and the Yonkers Tribune Travel and Fashion Editor. She is constantly globe-hopping to share her unique experiences, from the exotic to the sublime, with our readers. She keeps us informed, as well, on the capricious and engaging fashion and beauty scene, and eloquently gives notice to various establishments throughout Westchester County and neighboring communities.