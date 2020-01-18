Congresswoman Nita Lowey Awarded for Ending Government Testing of Animals

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — January 18, 2020 — Congresswoman Nita Lowey (NY-District 17) was recently recognized with the 2019 “Congressional Waste Warrior” awards for her outstanding leadership in ending wasteful and cruel taxpayer-funded animal experiments.
Among other accomplishments, Rep. Lowey:
- As Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, supported, passed and enacted historic legislation last month directing government agencies to phase out testing on dogs, cats and primates; and
- Helped introduce the PUPPERS Act to end painful dog testing at the Department of Veterans Affairs, which led to the end of many experiments and other historic reforms; and
- Co-sponsored the KITTEN Act, which prompted the USDA to end its wasteful and cruel kitten testing in 2019.
WCW Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy Justin Goodman said: “In just the past year, Congresswoman Lowey was instrumental in stopping deadly government experiments on kittens and puppies and enacting first-ever legislation to phase-out wasteful primate testing at several federal agencies. Rep. Lowey is a champion for taxpayers and animals and we’re proud to honor her for her exceptional leadership to stop the government from wasting billions on unproductive and painful animal experiments opposed by most Americans.”
SOURCE: White Coat Waste Project Inc.