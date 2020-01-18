Congresswoman Nita Lowey Awarded for Ending Government Testing of Animals

U.S. Representative Nita Lowey accepts the Congressional Waste Warrior award from White Coat Waste Project on January 14, 2020. Photo by and courtesy of White Coat Waste Project Inc.

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — January 18, 2020 — Congresswoman Nita Lowey (NY-District 17) was recently recognized with the 2019 “Congressional Waste Warrior” awards for her outstanding leadership in ending wasteful and cruel taxpayer-funded animal experiments. 

Among other accomplishments, Rep. Lowey:

WCW Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy Justin Goodman said: “In just the past year, Congresswoman Lowey was instrumental in stopping deadly government experiments on kittens and puppies and enacting first-ever legislation to phase-out wasteful primate testing at several federal agencies. Rep. Lowey is a champion for taxpayers and animals and we’re proud to honor her for her exceptional leadership to stop the government from wasting billions on unproductive and painful animal experiments opposed by most Americans.

SOURCE: White Coat Waste Project Inc.

 

