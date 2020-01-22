Driving Me Crazy Duo John and Laurie Wiles Review the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited, Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of The Unvarnished Blog Speaks to 2nd Amendment Protest Held in Richmond, Virginia, and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor-at-Large on Westchester On the Level – January 23, 2020 at 10am EST

Participate by calling: (347) 205-9201.

Listen to this broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” via the Internet … https://tobtr.com/s/11650929 

Please note the broadcast goes “live” at 10am EST sharp  and is archived within 15 minutes after conclusion of the broadcast.

PINEHURST, NC; GROVE CITY, PA; and YONKERS, NY — Driving Me Crazy duo John and Laurie Wiles share their impressions regarding the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited. You are also welcome to hear their review and to participate if you have any question about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited.  This segment from 10-10:30am.

Gabrielle M. Etzel, Publisher / Editor-in-Chief of The Unvarnished Blog speaks to the 2nd Amendment protest held this past Monday in Richmond, Virginia’s Capital Square for the annual gun “Lobby Day” event. You are welcome to read the article   and to share your perspective by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201. We discuss the issues and implications from 10:30-11am.

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher / Editor-at-Large engages in the latest hyperlocal, county, state, national, and international news, issues, and concerns that impact our lives with commensurate analysis. This segment from 11am-12Noon.

