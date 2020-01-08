PINEHURST, NC — January 7, 2020 —Guess what’s sitting in my garage? The exact car you see in the picture – a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic Coupe. All I can say is “Wow!” Listen to John and Laurie Wiles’ Driving Me Crazy automotive review “live” or “on demand” this Thursday morning, January 9th, from 10-10:30am (Eastern Time). You are welcome to participate by calling the broadcast at 347-205-9201. Listen via this hyperlink: https://tobtr.com/s/11643023.

I told Laurie there were three cars I loved last year – the Cadillac XT5, the KIA Telluride, and the Hyundai Palisade. Any of these three would look wonderful in my garage as a personal vehicle – seriously. There is serious price differences in numbers 1 and numbers 2 and 3, but that’s a topic for a different conversation. The reason I even mention those three is because this car, the first one of 2020 is truthfully and genuinely, a car I want to keep. We often kid about me crying and chasing after cars I like, but this one will be closer to that truth than I would like to admit. Of all the cars I have driven, this is the one I would most like to have as my personal vehicle … and not because it is a Mercedes and certainly not because it is expensive. The base on this car is $50K and the one in our garage is $65K fully loaded.

Okay, “Why”, you ask, “does this car move you so?” (Play on words intended) Answer – I like everything about it – at least in the short time I have had it. First and foremost, I like the styling. It is, to me, a very pretty car. Next, I like the way it rides, handles, and runs. I also like the fact it is an SUV, and there is almost 17.6cu.ft. of storage space in the back without putting the back seats down.

Interestingly, it is called a ‘coupe’, which, traditionally, means a car with two doors. Mercedes refers to it as “a practical SUV, and a practically perfect coupe”. It does, however, have four doors and plenty of room for two adult passengers in the back seat. I know it says five, but number five needs to be pretty diminutive in my opinion or all the passengers in the back seat need to be size medium.

Okay, that’s the overview. Here is some hard data – It has a 2.0L Inline, 4 Turbo engine. The engine generated 255 hp, and I personally thought it was quite responsive when I gave it the gas. It has a 9G-Tronic, 9 speed transmission which is very smooth as to almost be imperceptible in changing gears. It averages 21 mpg city and 28 mpg on the highway, for an average of 24 mpg. Good, but again, you don’t necessarily buy this for the gas savings. Shift paddles are standard as is ECO Start/Stop (the annoying feature where your car dies at the intersection and you wait to see if it starts up when you take your foot off the brake). Fortunately, I found the switch that turns that feature off and got used to using it every time I started the car. Since it is a Mercedes, you would expect and you would be pleased to know you get many standard luxury features – heated seats, dual zone climate control, Bluetooth, Voice Control, touch pad; memory functions for Driver Seat, Steering Column, and Exterior Mirrors; Power Folding Side Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Power Tilt Sliding Roof, cargo cover, and Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers. Can’t leave this without talking about DYNAMIC SELECT, which is a system that gives drivers the opportunity to personalize the feel of the vehicle’s engine and suspension to fit their unique needs and preferences. In the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, there are 4 distinct modes from which to choose —COMFORT, SPORT, SPORT+, and INDIVIDUAL. There is a fifth mode, called ECO, but that only means the Automatic Start and Stop is activated, which it is every time you start the car, and it isn’t listed as a ‘mode’.

Standard Safety features included ATTENTION ASSIST – which builds a profile of your driving pattern when you start and then monitors subtle changes to that profile the longer you drive. Very sophisticated and I like it. Trying to drive too long when you are tired is an age-old driving problem, the GLC 300 and other Mercedes now have a scientific way of combating that. Good stuff!

There is also PRE-SAFE Predictive Occupant-Protection System, which anticipates something bad happening – sliding, emergency stopping, quick turns with stopping – things that occur before a crash. The system does things to put the occupant in a safer position, from tightening the seat belt, which we have seen for a while, do ‘dampening the loud noises to protect the ears’, to raising the seat to a safer position, to closing the windows and the sun roof – all in the time it takes for the vehicle to stop. Since it stops pretty quickly no matter what, it all works pretty quickly no matter what. And if there is no crash, the system resets and you are ready to drive again. Pretty cool technology once again.

Of course, there is Blind Sport Assist, Active Brake Assist and Rearview Cameras, automatic Light Sensing Head Lamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, and the standard Child Restraints and Rear Door Child Safety Locks. Those aren’t all, but you get the picture.

We had $15K worth of options, so they were many. Much of the cost is associated with the AMG part of Mercedes, which is the racing division. $2600 was in the Red Metallic Paint and the leather interior.

Additional safety features were part of the Optional Equipment provided on our GLC 300. There was the DA2, Driver Assistant Package with Active Distance Assist Destronics (reads distance, slows you down to a stop if necessary), Active Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Pre Safe Plus, which adds “when the system detects a possible collision, the hazard light at the back of the vehicle gets activated at a frequency higher than normal thus garnering the attention of the drivers who are driving other vehicles behind” to the Pre Safe technology that is standard. There is also Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, and Route Based Speed Limit Adaptation. Total additional cost, $1700.

Ventilated front seats, heated steering and a nice Heads Up Display added $1800. The larger 12.3” Instrument Cluster added $750. Heated rear seats, inductive wireless charging, and 3 Zone Climate Control added $1630. DA3 – Parking Assist added $1290. The multimedia package – navigation, augmented navigation video, live traffic, and speed limit assist – added $1250. And last, but not least, DG3, the AMG Line that included Body Styling, Brushed Aluminum Sports Pedals with Rubber Studs, AMG Floormats, and Perforated Front Brake Discs with Mercedes Benz calipers added $2350. There are a few more things, but this should show you how $50K can become $65 pretty quickly.

Since these cars go to other people to evaluate, I didn’t do a lot with Sport and Sport+, or Individual driving modes. ‘Comfort’ was, well, so comfortable, I couldn’t see doing a lot of experimenting. When Laurie says she didn’t get to do a lot of driving, she is telling you the truth.

“IT IS MINE, ALL MINE,” I shouted, and I fled the driveway in a fit of unbridled joy – or so I see myself. That beats running after it crying.

# # # # #

Mercedes-Benz Dealership in the Pinehurst, NC vicinity …

Mercedes-Benz of Fayetteville

420 Glensford Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314

https://www.mercedesbenzoffayetteville.com/

Sales: 8:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Service: 7:30 AM – 6:00 PM

New: (910) 676-7249

Used: (910) 676-7263

Service: (910) 728-4522

# # #

Mercedes-Benz Dealerships in the Yonkers, NY vicinity…

Mercedes-Benz of White Plains

50 Bank Street, White Plains, NY 10606

https://www.mbwhiteplains.com/

Sales: (855) 284-0039

Service: (855) 284-0038